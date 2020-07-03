James Spann: Hot, humid weekend ahead for Alabama with a few scattered storms

James Spann has the Alabama forecast for the holiday weekend ahead from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.

HOT, HUMID SUMMER WEATHER: The weather looks pretty routine for the holiday weekend across Alabama with hot, humid days, a partly sunny sky and the risk of a pop-up-type thunderstorm during the afternoon and evening hours, generally between 1 and 9 p.m. Odds of any one spot getting wet are only 10-20% today, around 30% Saturday and 40% Sunday. The afternoon storms will be random and scattered, with no way of knowing in advance exactly when and where they pop up. But, remember, when thunder roars, go indoors; summer storms can be very effective lightning producers.

We project a high today between 92 and 95 degrees, making it one of the hottest days so far this summer. The high will be in the low 90s Saturday and in the 87- to 90-degree range Sunday.

NEXT WEEK: Showers and thunderstorms will be more numerous during the first half of the week as moisture levels rise and a broad upper trough develops over the region; highs drop back into the mid 80s. Then, showers thin out again by Thursday and Friday.

TROPICS: The Atlantic basin remains very calm this morning, and tropical storm formation is not expected through next week. The peak of the season comes in August and September.

ON THIS DATE IN 2014: Hurricane Arthur made landfall at 11:15 p.m. July 3 over Shackleford Banks, North Carolina, between Cape Lookout and Beaufort, at Category 2 strength. It is the earliest hurricane to hit North Carolina in a season since records began in 1851. Widespread power outages were reported throughout coastal eastern North Carolina. Surge flooding up to 4 to 5 feet above normal was observed over the central and northern Outer Banks, with portions of North Carolina Highway 12 and U.S. Highway 64 closed in Dare County. The peak wind gust during the storm was 101 mph at Cape Lookout.

BEACH FORECAST: Click here to see the AlabamaWx Beach Forecast Center page.

WEATHER BRAINS: You can listen to our weekly 90-minute show any time on your favorite podcast app. This is the show all about weather featuring many familiar voices, including the meteorologists at ABC 33/40.

CONNECT: You can find me on the major social networks:

Facebook

Twitter

Instagram

Pinterest

Snapchat: spannwx

For more weather news and information from James Spann and his team, visit AlabamaWx.