The Grilling King: Kickin’ Grilled Corn

Fresh corn is plentiful in Alabama this time of year and it’s one of my favorite vegetables to cook on the grill.

Another thing that makes corn great is it goes with almost anything you are grilling.

We want the corn to be the star, but I do have a baste I like to add to the corn while it grills. It has brown sugar and cayenne pepper along with butter, salt and pepper, so it gives the corn a nice sweet and spicy flavor. You can always dial back the cayenne if you don’t like it as spicy.

Keep in mind that this baste has butter, which can cause some flare-ups, and sugar, which can burn, so you’re going to want to keep an eye on the corn while it grills.

The good thing is it only takes a few minutes and the corn is perfect and ready to eat.

If you would like to see your favorite recipe on The Grilling King, send it to us: [email protected].

When he’s not The Grilling King, Ryan Brown is co-host of “The JOX Roundtable” on WJOX-FM 94.5 sports talk radio in Birmingham weekdays from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m. You can follow The Grilling King on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Pinterest and subscribe to his YouTube channel.