Black Lives Matter murals paint Alabama in a different light this 4th of July

Red, white and blue will forever be the colors we associate with the Fourth of July.

But Independence Day 2020 in Alabama is coming with some other vibrant and vital hues.

Artists and everyday residents throughout the state have united to acknowledge in new ways the Black Lives Matter movement and the need for greater social justice for African Americans.

From Huntsville to Mobile, the expressions of unity are not only capturing attention, they’re documenting a change.

In her Fourth of July holiday message to the state, Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey said “a conversation about race brings with it the opportunity where even friends can disagree on solutions; it also can be a catalyst to help total strangers find common ground and see things eye to eye with someone they previously did not even know.”

That conversation continues in Alabama and across the country. It’s a more colorful one this Independence Day.