Bama Bug Fest goes on the web to entertain and educate

The second Bama Bug Fest will live stream on Facebook and YouTube starting July 7.

Bama Bug Fest: On the Web, a collaboration by University of Alabama Museums, UA Libraries and the Tuscaloosa Public Library, will provide interactive videos, interviews with experts and storytelling for all ages every Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday through July 25.

“I hope that everyone who gets to view the online content for our virtual Bama Bug Fest will learn something new about bugs that they didn’t know previously, and, as a result, will develop a greater appreciation for the biodiversity, beauty and importance of bugs in our world,” said Dr. John Friel, director of the Alabama Museum of Natural History.

Content will include family-friendly bug-related stand-up comedy, insect fashion with UA’s Fashion Archive, baking chocolate chirp cookies with Arthropod Apothecary and world-renowned science educator Dr. Sebastian A. Echeverri.

Segments will air at 10 a.m., 2 p.m., 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. each day. A Q&A session with the public will be held at the conclusion of each day.

Bama Bug Fest will crawl on the web via UA Museums’ YouTube channel; the Tuscaloosa Public Library’s YouTube channel and Facebook page; Alabama Museum of Natural History’s Facebook page; and Mildred Westervelt Warner Transportation Museum’s Facebook page.

For more information, visit www.bamabugfest.org.

