James Spann: Showers, storms become more numerous in Alabama through midweek

UNSETTLED WEATHER THROUGH WEDNESDAY: Moisture levels will rise across Alabama today, and with a weak upper low moving into the state, we expect scattered to numerous showers and thunderstorms by afternoon. It still won’t rain everywhere, but most communities should see a decent shower by the evening. Otherwise, the day will be warm and humid, with a mix of sun and clouds and a high in the mid 80s. The average high today at Birmingham is 91.

Look for a mostly cloudy sky Tuesday and Wednesday with occasional showers and a few thunderstorms as the unsettled pattern continues. While the best chance of rain will come during the afternoon and evening hours, a few late-night or morning showers can’t be ruled out. Highs will remain in the mid 80s.

THURSDAY/FRIDAY: The upper low will move away from the region, and showers and thunderstorms will become more scattered over the latter half of the week. The sky will be partly sunny, and afternoon highs will rise into the 88- to 92-degree range.

THE ALABAMA WEEKEND: For the moment, global models are showing a pretty dry look for Alabama; we expect a good supply of sunshine Saturday and Sunday with only isolated showers. Highs will be mostly in the low 90s, right at seasonal averages.

NEXT WEEK: Moisture levels tick up again, and we will mention the typical risk of scattered, mostly afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms each day. Otherwise, look for partly sunny days with afternoon highs remaining generally in the low 90s.

TROPICS HEATING UP A BIT: Tropical Storm Edouard has formed in the Atlantic, northeast of Bermuda, with sustained winds of 40 mph. It will remain far from land and should become post-tropical later today.

A strong tropical wave, centered about 650 miles east of the Windward Islands, is producing disorganized showers and thunderstorms. Some slight development of this system is possible today before environmental conditions become hostile for development on Tuesday. The wave is forecast to move through the Lesser Antilles Tuesday and could produce locally heavy rainfall as well as gusty winds on some of those islands.

Also, there is a well-defined low this morning in north Florida between Tallahassee and Marianna. This will remain over land today and Tuesday. This system is expected to evolve into a larger low-pressure system and move northeastward, possibly emerging offshore of the Carolinas, where environmental conditions are expected to be more conducive for development later this week.

ON THIS DATE IN 1928: A hailstone weighing 1.5 pounds fell in Potter, Nebraska. With a circumference of 17 inches, this appeared to be the largest hailstone in the world at that time.

