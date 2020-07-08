Alabama Power concludes public meetings

This week Alabama Power completed a series of five public meetings across the state on the company’s assessment of corrective measures to address groundwater protection standards.

At all five meetings the company’s subject matter experts detailed to customers and all meeting attendees the company’s chosen method of disposing of coal combustion residuals, commonly known as coal ash. Following best practices and guidance from state health officials and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the company implemented safety precautions including 6 feet of social distancing, providing face masks for all attendees and multiple hand sanitizer stations.

“These meetings are an important opportunity to discuss our plans for a safe closure of our ash ponds,” said Environmental Affairs Vice President Susan Comensky. “We appreciate all of our customers for visiting with us over the last two weeks.”

Alabama Power completed a series of five public meetings across the state on the company’s assessment of corrective measures to address groundwater protection standards. (Dennis Washington / Alabama NewsCenter) The meetings were held to identify and discuss potential corrective measures available to address groundwater. (Dennis Washington / Alabama NewsCenter) The company’s subject matter experts detailed to customers and all meeting attendees the company’s chosen method of disposing of coal combustion residuals, commonly known as coal ash. (Dennis Washington / Alabama NewsCenter) Following best practices and guidance from state health officials and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the company implemented safety precautions including 6 feet of social distancing, providing face masks for all attendees and multiple hand sanitizer stations. (Dennis Washington / Alabama NewsCenter) Alabama Power completed a series of five public meetings across the state on the company’s assessment of corrective measures to address groundwater protection standards. (Dennis Washington / Alabama NewsCenter) The meetings were held to identify and discuss potential corrective measures available to address groundwater. (Dennis Washington / Alabama NewsCenter) The company’s subject matter experts detailed to customers and all meeting attendees the company’s chosen method of disposing of coal combustion residuals, commonly known as coal ash. (Dennis Washington / Alabama NewsCenter) Following best practices and guidance from state health officials and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the company implemented safety precautions including 6 feet of social distancing, providing face masks for all attendees and multiple hand sanitizer stations. (Dennis Washington / Alabama NewsCenter) Alabama Power completed a series of five public meetings across the state on the company’s assessment of corrective measures to address groundwater protection standards. (Dennis Washington / Alabama NewsCenter) The meetings were held to identify and discuss potential corrective measures available to address groundwater. (Dennis Washington / Alabama NewsCenter) The company’s subject matter experts detailed to customers and all meeting attendees the company’s chosen method of disposing of coal combustion residuals, commonly known as coal ash. (Dennis Washington / Alabama NewsCenter) Following best practices and guidance from state health officials and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the company implemented safety precautions including 6 feet of social distancing, providing face masks for all attendees and multiple hand sanitizer stations. (Dennis Washington / Alabama NewsCenter) Alabama Power completed a series of five public meetings across the state on the company’s assessment of corrective measures to address groundwater protection standards. (Dennis Washington / Alabama NewsCenter) The meetings were held to identify and discuss potential corrective measures available to address groundwater. (Dennis Washington / Alabama NewsCenter) The company’s subject matter experts detailed to customers and all meeting attendees the company’s chosen method of disposing of coal combustion residuals, commonly known as coal ash. (Dennis Washington / Alabama NewsCenter) Following best practices and guidance from state health officials and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the company implemented safety precautions including 6 feet of social distancing, providing face masks for all attendees and multiple hand sanitizer stations. (Dennis Washington / Alabama NewsCenter) Alabama Power completed a series of five public meetings across the state on the company’s assessment of corrective measures to address groundwater protection standards. (Dennis Washington / Alabama NewsCenter) The meetings were held to identify and discuss potential corrective measures available to address groundwater. (Dennis Washington / Alabama NewsCenter) The company’s subject matter experts detailed to customers and all meeting attendees the company’s chosen method of disposing of coal combustion residuals, commonly known as coal ash. (Dennis Washington / Alabama NewsCenter)

The company’s meetings took place on the following dates and locations:

Monday, June 29 – Carver Community Center in Eutaw.

Tuesday, June 30 – Steele Creek Lodge in Satsuma.

Wednesday, July 1 – HVAC Training Center in Jasper.

Monday, July 6 – Wilsonville Baptist Church in Wilsonville.

Tuesday, July 7 – West Jefferson Town Hall in Quinton.

Alabama Power plans to share all information provided and discussed in the meetings on the company’s website at alabamapower.com/environmentalmeetings. On the company’s website is also the ability to provide comment.