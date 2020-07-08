Alabama Power 2nd-ranked utility in US in Customer Experience index

Alabama Power’s focus on providing customers a seamless and efficient experience recently received a high ranking among utilities in the U.S.

Research and advisory firm Forrester Research published its sixth annual Customer Experience (CX) index survey of more than 97,000 customers across 250 brands and 14 industries, including utilities, automotive, health insurers and credit card companies.

Alabama Power ranked second in the utility category with an index score of 70.3. Arizona utility Salt River Project came in first with a score of 70.8, and the overall industry average score was 64.4.

“Providing our customers a seamless experience and quality products to meet their evolving needs are key focus areas for Alabama Power, and we are pleased the work of our team has been recognized among our industry peers,” said Jonathan Porter, Alabama Power senior vice president of Customer Operations.

Alabama Power line workers are an important part of the company’s customer experience. (file) Alabama Power line workers are an important part of the company’s customer experience. (file) Alabama Power line workers are an important part of the company’s customer experience. (file) Alabama Power aims for a seamless, efficient customer experience. (file)

Forrester’s CX Index helps brands identify the key drivers of a positive customer experience to help prioritize initiatives as well as new products, programs and services.

The CX index is based on six categories to capture overall customer experience:

Effectiveness: The experience delivers value to customers.

Ease: It is not difficult to get value from the experience.

Emotion: Customers feel good about the experience.

Retention: Likelihood of keeping existing business.

Enrichment: Likelihood of buying additional products and services.

Advocacy: Likelihood of recommending to others.

About Forrester

Forrester (FORR) is an influential research and advisory firm, working with business and technology leaders to drive customer-obsessed vision, strategy and execution that accelerate growth. Forrester’s insights are grounded in annual surveys of more than 690,000 consumers and business leaders worldwide, rigorous and objective methodologies, and the shared wisdom of its most innovative clients. Learn more at Forrester.com.