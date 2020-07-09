James Spann: Hotter weather for Alabama in the days ahead

RADAR CHECK: Scattered showers are fewer in number across Alabama this afternoon; the sky is partly sunny with temperatures mostly in the mid to upper 80s. Showers and storms will end late tonight as the air cools and becomes more stable.

FRIDAY THROUGH THE WEEKEND: Unfortunately, it looks like today might be the last day with highs in the 80s for a while. Look for a high around 90 on Friday and low to mid 90s over the weekend as heat levels begin to rise. Afternoon showers and storms are always possible this time of the year, but they will become fewer in number as an upper ridge begins to form over the region. We are seeing evidence of a mass of thunderstorms moving into the state Sunday from the northwest, but still a decent part of the weekend looks dry.

NEXT WEEK: Hot, humid summer weather is the story, which is what we expect around here in July. Highs will be mostly in the mid 90s with partly sunny days and just a few isolated showers during the peak of the daytime heating process.

TROPICS: It looks like a tropical depression or storm is forming on the Outer Banks of North Carolina this afternoon. The name will be Fay and it will move northeast in coming days, hugging the upper Atlantic Coast. The system is expected to produce locally heavy rainfall that could cause some flash flooding across portions of eastern North Carolina, the coastal mid-Atlantic and southern New England during the next few days. Gusty winds are also possible along the North Carolina Outer Banks today and along the mid-Atlantic and southern New England coasts Friday and Saturday.

The rest of the Atlantic basin, including the Gulf of Mexico, is very quiet.

ON THIS DATE IN 1979: Hurricane Bob was born in the Gulf of Mexico, becoming the first Atlantic Hurricane to be given a male name.

BEACH FORECAST: Click here to see the AlabamaWx Beach Forecast Center page.

WEATHER BRAINS: You can listen to our weekly 90-minute show anytime on your favorite podcast app. This is the show all about weather featuring many familiar voices, including the meteorologists at ABC 33/40.

CONNECT: You can find me on the major social networks:

Facebook

Twitter

Instagram

Pinterest

Snapchat: spannwx

For more weather news and information from James Spann and his team, visit AlabamaWx.