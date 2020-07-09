Presbyterian Home for Children’s three-day indoor sale supports ‘place of hope’

Lynn Morris of Talladega was especially motivated to be among the first customers at the Presbyterian Home for Children’s inaugural three-day summer sale today.

She and her husband, Terry, have served as foster parents for children taken in by the Home’s program for homeless children and know firsthand the value of the ministry.

“It’s concern about the children,” said Lynn, holding on to a wooden tray she plans to use for her computer tablet. “And I would do it again.”

The Morrises were among hundreds who showed up for the first day of sale at the ministry’s 12,000-square-foot gym on the Presbyterian Home campus in Talladega. The sale is in conjunction with the Home’s Thrift Store next door at 975 Gertrude Michaels Drive.

Presbyterian Home for Children in Talladega holding big summer sale to help those in need from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.

Furniture, appliances, books, picture frames, ceramics, antiques, dishes, decorations, tools and much more are available at deeply discounted prices. All items were donated, many of them by area estates, and only those in quality condition are sold by the Home, said President and CEO Doug Marshall, who noted customers were waiting in line when the doors opened this morning.

“The community and the surrounding communities have overwhelmed us,” he said, supported by the evidence of license plates from Talladega, Calhoun, Clay and Jefferson counties and from as far away as Georgia.

“We have everything you could imagine, but at thrift store prices,” Marshall said. “This place is packed. They’re supporting the Presbyterian Home for Children. We’re all about taking care of children.”

Charlotte and Mike Darden of Talladega said they came looking for some chairs to match a couch they recently purchased.

“I did find three chairs,” Charlotte said. “All the pillows are gonna get thrown in all the other rooms, so that I got pillows everywhere. I love pillows.”

She thinks the ministry is great and is glad to support it.

“I hope they make $10,000 off of this,” she said. “This is helping the kids and helping the moms.”

The Presbyterian Home for Children’s first three-day summer sale is raising money for the Talladega charity’s ministry. (Anthony Cook/Alabama NewsCenter) The Presbyterian Home for Children’s first three-day summer sale is raising money for the Talladega charity’s ministry. (Anthony Cook/Alabama NewsCenter) Lynn and Terry Morris of Talladega have served as foster parents to children taken in by the Presbyterian Children’s Home, and they were eager to support its summer sale, which continues through Saturday. (Anthony Cook/Alabama NewsCenter) The Presbyterian Home for Children’s summer sale features many estate items at thrift store prices. (Anthony Cook/Alabama NewsCenter) The Presbyterian Home for Children’s summer sale features many estate items at thrift store prices. (Anthony Cook/Alabama NewsCenter) The Presbyterian Home for Children’s summer sale features many estate items at thrift store prices. (Anthony Cook/Alabama NewsCenter) The Presbyterian Home for Children’s summer sale features many estate items at thrift store prices. (Anthony Cook/Alabama NewsCenter) Deborah Dickerson and Gloven Howell with some of their finds on the first day of the Presbyterian Home for Children’s summer sale, which continues through Saturday. (Anthony Cook/Alabama NewsCenter) The Presbyterian Home for Children serves moms and children in need. (Anthony Cook/Alabama News Center)

The Home started taking care of children shortly after the Civil War and brings in those who are homeless or with mothers who have fled domestic situations for safety. The proceeds from the three-day sale and the thrift store support Secure Dwellings, which serves about 225 children and adults each year.

“We take care of them on campus and off campus in a variety of ways,” Marshall said. “The thrift store is a funding source for us to help us continue our calling. It’s a place of hope. It’s a place of healing, and it’s birthed in the heart of God.”

IF YOU GO …