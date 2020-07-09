Put sweetness in your summer with these Alabama recipes using peanut butter

Peanut Butter Chocolate Trifle

1 3.9-ounce package Jell-O chocolate instant pudding mix

1 3.4-ounce package Jell-O vanilla instant pudding mix

3 cups cold milk, divided

¼ cup creamy peanut butter

1 8-ounce tub Cool Whip, thawed and divided

30 Chips Ahoy! Cookies, chopped

3 tablespoons chocolate syrup

Empty dry pudding mixes into separate medium bowls. Add 1½ cups milk to each, beat with whisk for 2 minutes. Add peanut butter to vanilla pudding, beating well until blended. Stir ½ cup Cool Whip into pudding in each bowl. Spoon chocolate pudding mixture into 2-quart serving bowl. Cover with layers of half each of the remaining Cool Whip and chopped cookies. Repeat layers, using vanilla pudding mixture. Drizzle with syrup. Makes 12 servings, 2/3 cup each.

Annie Fossett

Peanut Butter Bars

1/4 cup creamy peanut butter

1 cup water

1/2 cup butter

1 cup sugar

1 cup brown sugar

2 cups cake flour

1 teaspoon salt

2 eggs

1/2 cup buttermilk

1 teaspoon vanilla

Frosting:

3/4 cup butter

1/4 cup buttermilk

1/2 cup creamy peanut butter

3 cups powdered sugar

1 tablespoon vanilla

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. In a small saucepan, bring peanut butter, water and butter to a soft boil, just until combined. Remove from heat. Cool 5 minutes. In a large bowl, mix dry ingredients – flour, sugars and salt – with a whisk to sift. Slowly add in peanut butter mixture and stir to mix.

Add eggs, buttermilk and vanilla. Mix well. Pour into a lightly greased glass 9×13 casserole dish. Bake for 20 to 30 minutes until set. Will not rise very much. Cool.

Frosting: In a saucepan, mix all ingredients except powdered sugar and vanilla. Bring to a soft boil and remove from heat. Add powdered sugar and vanilla. Mix well. Pour over cooled cake and allow to set. Can refrigerate to speed up this process.

For more recipes like this one, visit thebutteredhome.com.

Brooke Burks, The Buttered Home

Creamy Peanut Butter Pie

1 chocolate cookie pie crust

1¼ cups nonfat plain Greek yogurt

2 tablespoons coffee creamer, peanut butter or vanilla flavor

¾ cup creamy peanut butter

¾ cup peanut butter morsels, melted

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

Put all the ingredients, except crust, in a blender or food processor and blend until smooth. Pour the mixture into the pie crust and spread it out evenly with a spatula. Decorate with additional peanut butter morsels, if desired. Refrigerate 2 hours or overnight until firm.

Robin O’Sullivan

Peanut Butter Reese Squares

1 cup butter

1 cup peanut butter

1 cup graham cracker crumbs

1 bag milk chocolate chips

1 box powdered sugar

In microwave, melt butter, then melt peanut butter, mix all together and spread into a 9×13-inch pan. Melt chocolate chips in microwave, stirring every 30 seconds until melted. Spread melted chocolate over the first layer. Let cool before cutting into squares.

Annie Fossett

Peanut Butter Granola

2 tablespoons smooth peanut butter

2 tablespoons honey

1 teaspoon cinnamon

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

1 cup oats

Combine peanut butter and honey, and microwave until melted, about 15-20 seconds. Stir in cinnamon and vanilla. Add oats and stir till well coated. Spread out on a cookie sheet sprayed well with cooking spray. Bake at 350 degrees for 7-8 minutes until slightly brown. Let cool until dry and crunchy.

Angela Bradley

Peanut Butter Fudge

½ cup butter or margarine

1 pound light brown sugar

½ cup milk

¾ cup peanut butter

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

1 pound confectioner’s sugar

Melt butter in a medium saucepan, stir in brown sugar and milk. Bring to a boil, stirring for 2 minutes. Remove from heat; stir in peanut butter and vanilla. Mix in confectioner’s sugar; beat until smooth. Spread into buttered 9-inch-square baking pan. Chill until firm. Cut into squares. Makes 3½ pounds.

Wanda Monk

Peanut Butter Cake

1 box yellow cake mix

1 16-ounce jar creamy peanut butter

½ stick butter

1½ cups whole milk

1½ cups white granulated sugar

Mix and bake cake according to box directions. You may use 9×13-inch pan or two 9-inch round pans. Cool cake completely. In saucepan, mix milk, sugar and butter. Cook on low until butter melts. Add peanut butter. Cook until soft. Spread over cake. Cool and cut into squares to serve.

Pauline Lowery

K’s Peanut Butter Pancakes

1 cup self-rising flour

3 teaspoons butter, melted

2 tablespoons honey

½ cup buttermilk

¼ cup creamy peanut butter

Mix all ingredients until well combined. Cook in lightly oiled skillet until set; flip over. Cook until set. Top with butter and syrup.

Kay Harrison

Easy Peanut Butter Cookies

1 cup granulated sugar

1 teaspoon vanilla

1 egg

1 cup dry, off-brand peanut butter

Gently mix all ingredients by hand. Drop by spoon onto a non-greased baking sheet. Bake for 13 minutes at 300 degrees. They will not look cooked through, but they are.

Cool and serve. Cook’s note: the popular name brands don’t work as well.

Becky Chappelle

This item originally appeared in Alabama Living magazine.