Alabama HBCUs: Miles College

Editor’s note: Alabama NewsCenter is taking a look at several of the state’s historically Black colleges and universities this week.

When you’ve been around more than 120 years like Miles College has, you’ve seen your share of challenges.

But COVID-19 has created a challenge unlike any of us have experienced in our lifetimes. Its effects have reached into every element of society, including higher education.

Miles College is facing this test with a new president in Bobbie Knight. The former Alabama Power executive may be just the person this HBCU needed at this time as she is equipped to deal with challenges.

Miles College planning for on-campus 2020 fall semester from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.