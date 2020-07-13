Revere Plastics Systems expands footprint to Alabama, creating 120 jobs

Revere Plastics Systems, a leading manufacturer of highly engineered plastic injection molded parts and assemblies, has selected Auburn to house its first operation in the Southeast. Revere will employ 120 people at its Alabama plant over the next three years.

“Revere is thrilled with the location and growth opportunity that our Auburn facility offers,” said Glen Fish, CEO of Revere. “The active transfer of new business in our first weeks of operation is already encouraging, and we are proud of the exceptional team in place that significantly advances Revere’s expansion plan.”

Revere Plastics Systems is headquartered in Novi, Michigan, and has more than 50 years of experience in plastics and manufacturing. Revere’s leadership and technical expertise has earned the company a ranking as one of the nation’s Top 50 plastic injection molders in sales.

“With the opening of its first plant in the Southeast, Revere joins Alabama’s great family of industries that have proven to be not only leaders in their field, but also great community partners,” Gov. Kay Ivey said.

Growing footprint

The addition of its Auburn operation will increase the company’s footprint to seven North American locations. The location in Auburn will allow the company to grow its presence in the automotive, outdoor power equipment, medical, HVAC and other end-markets.

“We are pleased to welcome Revere Plastics Systems into Auburn’s industrial family,” said Auburn Mayor Ron Anders. “Their timing couldn’t be better for our community as this technology-based, value-added company prepares to provide jobs locally.”

Revere Plastics Systems will operate at 204 Enterprise Drive in the Auburn Technology Park North. Formerly under the names Weidmann and Techniplas, the facility has been used since 2004 as an injection molding operation.

“We look forward to growing new customers, localizing existing Revere business and attracting some of Auburn’s prior business to the facility,” said Fish.

This story originally appeared on the Alabama Department of Commerce’s Made in Alabama website.