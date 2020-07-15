1.5 million Alabama households have completed 2020 census

Alabama ranks 31st nationally in the percentage of households responding to the 2020 census, trailing the national average by about 2 percentage points, the U.S. Census Bureau reported Tuesday.

About 1.5 million Alabama households have responded to the 2020 census so far. California leads the nation with 9.6 million self-reporting, which represents 63.2% of that state’s households.

Nearly 92 million households have self-responded nationwide, for a 62% total, while Alabamians are reporting at a 59.7% rate. Shelby County residents at 73.3% and Indian Springs Village at 84.8% (both ranked at 140th nationally) lead Alabama counties and cities. Minnesota leads the U.S. at 71.5%, while only Kentucky and Tennessee have a better response rate than Alabama in the South.

The bureau said 49.5% of responses nationally have been via the internet.

Counties leading Alabama self-reporting – and above the national average – include Madison at 71.7%, Autauga 68.2%, Morgan 67.5%, St. Clair 65.7%, Lauderdale 64.9%, Elmore 64.8%, Colbert 64%, Etowah 63.8%, Blount 63.2%, Marshall 63.1%, Lawrence and Cullman 62.8%, with Jefferson County nearly reaching the national mark with 61.6%. Coosa County has the lowest response rate in Alabama at 34.8%.

Among Alabama cities, 129 are answering the census at or above the national average. Myrtlewood has the lowest percentage answering at 15%, Census Bureau statistics show.

Nationwide, Ozaukee County, Wisconsin, tops county responses at 82%, while the municipalities of North River, North Dakota, and Balltown, Iowa, both have 100% participation.

The Census Bureau report includes all responses received through July 12. The census is available online at 2020census.gov. People can track the latest census progress by viewing the map and the rankings dashboard.