James Spann: Alabama highs hold in the 90s through the weekend

JULY IN ALABAMA: It is the time of the year when the weather doesn’t change much. Say “hot and humid with a few isolated afternoon storms” and you will be right on the money. That is our situation for at least the next seven days as an upper high holds over the Deep South, keeping the main westerly winds aloft (the jet stream) well to the north.

Look for a partly to mostly sunny sky today, Thursday and Friday with highs mostly in the mid 90s — maybe upper 90s in a few spots over west Alabama, closer to the center of the heat bubble over Texas. A few small, short-lived thunderstorms are possible during the afternoon and evening hours, but they should be pretty isolated.

THE WEEKEND AND NEXT WEEK: Same weather story for Alabama — partly sunny, hot, humid days with a handful of thunderstorms during the afternoon and evening. Odds of your front yard seeing rain will be in the 15% to 25% range, and highs will stay mostly in the mid 90s, a few degrees above average for mid-July in Alabama. Of course, there will be some day-to-day variation in the coverage and placement of afternoon storms, but there’s no way of resolving that far in advance since it is all determined by very small-scale weather features that can’t be forecast this far out. But the bottom line is that classic midsummer weather will continue.

TROPICS: Tropical storm formation is not expected for the rest of the week and the weekend. We are all waiting for August, when you typically see a big increase in activity.

RAIN UPDATE: These are rain totals for the year so far, with the departure from average:

Birmingham — 52.32 inches (21.76 inches above average)

Muscle Shoals — 51.82 inches (21.44 above average)

Tuscaloosa — 48.14 inches (17.87 above average)

Huntsville — 46.86 inches (16.23 above average)

Anniston — 45.61 inches (16.5 above average)

Montgomery — 40.47 inches (10.46 above average)

Mobile — 35.6 inches (0.62 below average)

ON THIS DATE IN 1901: The city of Marquette, Michigan, set its all-time record high temperature with a 108-degree reading.

