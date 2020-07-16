Alabama HBCUs: Alabama State University

Editor’s note: Alabama NewsCenter is taking a look at several of the state’s historically Black colleges and universities this week.

When Quinton T. Ross Jr. took over as president of Alabama State University nearly three years ago, he was determined that his alma mater would not go the way of other historically Black colleges and universities (HBCU) that have declined or closed.

It’s a promise that is made harder to keep by the COVID-19 pandemic, which exposed how lacking in resources many HBCUs are and how students – particularly those in parts of Alabama – are ill-prepared for distant learning.

“COVID-19, it has emphasized the lack of resources that have been provided to HBCUs over the years,” Ross said.

ASU has been busy preparing for the return of students to campus this fall.

“We will be providing an initial safety pack to every employee, to every student that comes on campus,” Ross said.

Those packs will include masks, hand sanitizer and wipes, thermometers and guidelines.

