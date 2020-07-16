C Spire ultrafast fiber internet now taking pre-orders in two Alabama cities

C Spire is accepting consumer pre-orders for its ultrafast, fiber-based gigabit-speed internet and related services in parts of Jasper and Trussville.

While portions of the two Alabama towns will be the first to receive the services later this year, other parts of the cities as well as additional communities, including Helena and Tuscaloosa, have franchise agreements with C Spire and are already on the drawing board for 2021.

As part of its expansion efforts, the Mississippi-based diversified telecommunications and technology services company is actively soliciting interest among Alabama communities that want more reliable and faster broadband internet service based on the crowdsourcing model, which relies on homeowner, business and renter demand to drive adoption.

C Spire executives unveiled construction and service timelines for Trussville and Jasper and potential plans for other areas during a virtual press conference Thursday. State and local officials and stakeholders stressed the importance of broadband infrastructure to Alabama’s economic, education, health care and agriculture future.

Alabama ranks 38th in the nation in broadband access. State leaders have made access to fast, reliable and affordable internet for rural areas a priority through funding and creation of the Alabama Rural Broadband Coalition, a group of community, business and government leaders dedicated to job creation, economic development and business growth.

“We’re excited about bringing high-capacity fiber broadband services, which rely on a transformational and truly revolutionary technology infrastructure that will boost home and business values, broaden entertainment opportunities, help expand local economies and improve the quality of life for Alabamians,” said Ben Moncrief, managing director in Alabama for C Spire.

“Fiber’s symmetric speeds – for example 1 gig upstream and 1 gig downstream – are particularly important for interactive learning, remote work and telehealth applications beyond streaming video or surfing the web, which rely on fast download only internet speeds,” Moncrief added.

Consumers in north Jasper and in neighborhoods across Trussville will be able to place pre-orders for gigabit-speed, fiber-based internet, smart Wi-Fi powered by Plume, Home Protection Plan and digital home phone service at https://www.cspire.com/cms/home-services/packages/alabama-fiber/. Businesses interested in ultrafast internet access should complete the address validation form found online at https://www.cspire.com/slp/alfiber/ to see what services they can receive.

To make the pre-order process easy and quick, homeowners only need to provide their service address and email and select the services they want. Once construction is finished later this year, consumers can complete their order and schedule installation.

C Spire Fiber has no data caps, cancellation fees or long-term contracts and does not use pricing promotions and gimmicks, Moncrief said. “The C Spire division prides itself with its commitment to exact appointment times, world-class customer service and over 99.99% reliability,” he said.

Jasper Mayor David O’Mary said the town plans to leverage the infrastructure to help continue the city’s progress to improve the quality of life for residents and the economic environment for businesses. “C Spire Fiber will help us continue to transform our community into a 21st digital powerhouse,” he said.

Alabama State Rep. Connie Rowe, who represents Jasper, echoed O’Mary’s plans and said the town is poised to reap the benefits of broader business expansion, job opportunities and growth. “Gigabit broadband internet is a game-changer for Jasper and other towns who are trying to grow and diversify their economy.”

Trussville plans to use the fiber infrastructure to continue offering residents an improved quality of life with modern amenities and growing the town’s already strong commercial and industrial base. “Jobs follow this type of investment and that’s what our community needs,” Mayor Buddy Choat said.

Alabama Senate Majority Leader Greg Reed of Jasper, who championed 2018 state legislation to pave the way for broadband expansion, said the partnership with C Spire, Alabama Power and others will help the state achieve its broadband objectives.

“No matter where you live, every single student, apartment dweller, family, worker and business owner in Alabama deserves access to fast, reliable internet, and C Spire is helping make that a reality with this announcement today,” Reed said.

C Spire has rolled out ultrafast gigabit internet access and related services to tens of thousands of consumers, businesses and local and state government operations in Mississippi, boosting overall broadband connection speeds in that state by 200% since 2014. The suite of services is competitively priced and is paving the way for a boom in smart home applications, innovation, business expansion and economic growth.

The privately held company has provided wireless, broadband and managed business and data services in Mississippi and across the country for over 30 years and plans to deploy its ultrafast, all-fiber, gigabit-speed broadband internet access and related services to more homes and business in Alabama in the near future.

Alabama residents who want to learn more about C Spire Fiber or express their interest in the suite of services should go to www.cspire.com/fiber and fill out the online interest form by including their name and address. Residents can also email [email protected] to learn more about how they can get service in their area.

For more information about C Spire’s fiber broadband rollout in Alabama, go to www.cspire.com/alfiber.