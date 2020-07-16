James Spann: Alabama highs in the 90s through the weekend

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

HOT, DRY DAY: A radar check shows no rain across Alabama at mid-afternoon and very few cumulus clouds. Temperatures are in the upper 80s and low 90s, a little below forecast values, and nobody is griping about that. Tonight will be mostly clear with a low in the 70s.

FRIDAY THROUGH THE WEEKEND: Classic midsummer weather will continue across Alabama — partly sunny, hot, humid days with some risk of a few isolated afternoon and evening storms each day; odds of any one spot getting wet only in the 10% to 20% range. Highs will be in the mid 90s, a little above average for late July.

NEXT WEEK: The summer persistence forecast continues. An upper ridge holds across the southern U.S. with the main jet stream and wave action on top of the ridge over the northern states. The weather remains hot and humid with highs in the 90s, partly sunny days and just a few isolated storms during the afternoon and evening hours.

TROPICS: It’s still quiet across the Atlantic basin. We are all waiting for August and September, when the season typically peaks. All seasonal outlooks call for above-average activity this year. We will see.

ON THIS DATE IN 1979: The most damaging tornado in Wyoming history touched down 3 miles west-northwest of the Cheyenne airport. This strong tornado moved east or east-southeast across the northern part of Cheyenne, causing $22 million in damage and one fatality. In all, 140 houses and 17 trailers were destroyed and 325 other homes were damaged. Four C-130 aircraft and National Guard equipment sustained $12 million damage.

BEACH FORECAST: Click here to see the AlabamaWx Beach Forecast Center page.

WEATHER BRAINS: You can listen to our weekly 90-minute show anytime on your favorite podcast app. This is the show all about weather featuring many familiar voices, including the meteorologists at ABC 33/40.

CONNECT: You can find me on all of the major social networks:

Facebook

Twitter

Instagram

Pinterest

Snapchat: spannwx

For more weather news and information from James Spann and his team, visit AlabamaWx.