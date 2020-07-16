James Spann: More hot, humid summer weather for Alabama

James Spann forecasts classic midsummer weather for Alabama from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.

STILL HOT, STILL HUMID: Alabama’s weather will be pretty much what you expect in mid to late July; we are forecasting hot, humid days through the weekend with just a handful of isolated showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon and evening hours. There is a surface front north of the state today that might bring strong storms to parts of Tennessee, but that front has no chance of moving into Alabama thanks to a strong upper ridge overhead. Look for partly sunny days, fair nights and highs mostly in the mid 90s each day through Sunday.

There is a heat advisory for some counties in west and northwest Alabama; this is where heat index values will be a bit higher. But all of Alabama will be hot and muggy. It is just that time of the year.

NEXT WEEK: We will roll along with the summer persistence pattern — hot, humid days with some risk of an afternoon thunderstorm in random spots every day. The global models suggest the ridge could be a tad weaker by Tuesday and Wednesday with a general increase in the number of showers and storms, but the overall pattern won’t change too much. Highs will remain mostly in the mid 90s, lows in the 70s.

TROPICS: All remains quiet across the vast Atlantic basin, and tropical storm formation is not expected through the weekend. We are waiting on August and September, when activity is expected to return.

HEAT PARADE: Highs across Alabama Wednesday included:

Tuscaloosa — 97

Montgomery — 96

Muscle Shoals — 95

Birmingham — 94

Anniston — 94

Huntsville — 93

Mobile — 91

ON THIS DATE IN 1979: The most damaging tornado in Wyoming history touched down 3 miles west-northwest of the Cheyenne airport. This strong tornado moved east or east-southeast across the northern part of Cheyenne, causing $22 million in damage and one fatality. In all, 140 houses and 17 trailers were destroyed and 325 other homes were damaged. Four C-130 aircraft and National Guard equipment sustained $12 million damage.

