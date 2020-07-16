Summer picnics at their best in Can’t Miss Alabama

Enjoy every moment of the lazy, hazy days of summer at a park near you.

Gadsden Museum of Art

Gadsden Museum of Art (GMA) will host a reception honoring artists Natalie Harrison, Janna Phillips, Helen DeRamus and Ken Boyd on Friday, July 17, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Boyd will discuss his work at 6:30 p.m. Chairs will be placed following social distancing guidelines and the talk will be recorded live on social media. Masks are encouraged, and only limited numbers will be allowed in the smaller galleries. Refreshments will not be served, but guests are encouraged to patronize local restaurants. The venue is at 515 Broad St. Visit gadsdenmuseum.com to learn more or call 256-546-7365.

Alabama Public Television

Summer is definitely here, and it is hot. APT’s “Summer Fun!” is offering daily programs to engage students and kids of all ages with educational activities, including storytime with the Hoover Public Library, at-home science experiments with Mister C, and college and career prep with Gear Up Alabama. Check out the full schedule and register for new activities every day with APT.

Birmingham Parks and Recreation

Birmingham Parks and Recreation facilities have reopened. To reserve Avondale Amphitheatre, Avondale Villa, Westfield-Dolomite Community Center, One Pratt or Tom Bradford Community Center, contact at 205-254-2556 or email [email protected] 14 days prior to the event. Visitors must wear a face covering, practice social distancing and wash or sanitize hands often. Playgrounds remain closed.

Dancin’ In The Streets

Safely dance in the streets at The Wharf in Orange Beach on Friday and Saturday nights through Tuesday, Aug. 4, from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. Kick off the weekend with a boogie-worthy block party along Main Street. A DJ will be spinning those tail-feather-shaking tunes on Main. Partake in theme nights and games to win prizes. Guests are required to adhere to social distancing guidelines. Come out, have fun and keep back 6 feet. Air high-fives are encouraged when you see your friends at the event. Hand sanitizer stations will be available throughout the property. Admission is free. Follow along on Facebook.

Top Golf Birmingham

Play with confidence at the reopening of Top Golf. New health and safety guidelines are in place, including social distancing and protocols to keep guests and associates healthy, with safety-enhanced disinfecting measures throughout the venue. Top Golf is open Sunday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. and Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to midnight. To make reservations, visit here. Top Golf is at 1111 24th St. N. in Birmingham. For more information, call 205-847-5757.

Wiregrass Museum of Art

After temporarily closing for three months, the Wiregrass Museum of Art (WMA) galleries have reopened. The museum in Dothan provides a space to think, relax and be inspired. WMA will continue to have online events and programs as restrictions on in-person gatherings remain in place. The hours are Tuesday by appointment, Wednesday through Friday 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 2 p.m. to 5 p.m., and Saturday 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Visitors should read new gallery rules established for the safety and well-being of the staff. If you do not feel well, please stay home. WMA staff and visitors must wear face masks and maintain a 6-foot distance from others. The museum will limit occupancy to 50% in accordance with state regulations. Signs will specify the capacity for each area. Hand-sanitizer stations are provided through the museum for convenience and cleaning sweeps are conducted every hour to ensure touched surfaces are routinely disinfected. Donations are welcomed. Stay updated for upcoming events.