Alabama HBCUs: Alabama A&M University

Editor’s note: Alabama NewsCenter is taking a look at several of the state’s historically Black colleges and universities this week.

When COVID-19 hit, Alabama A&M University was able to pivot to distance learning easier than many other HBCUs, thanks to some infrastructure investments the university had made.

But just because it wasn’t as difficult doesn’t mean dealing with the obstacle that is COVID-19 is easy.

“The biggest challenge we have now is how do we navigate all of these issues related to COVID-19 and still be a viable, thriving institution?” said Andrew Hugine Jr., president of Alabama A&M University.

Plans for the fall semester are to offer a hybrid of in-person and online learning with contingencies.

Hugine said everyone will wear masks on campus, will be tested and temperatures taken regularly. Places have been identified for quarantine, should that be necessary.

All freshmen, sophomores and juniors will receive laptops with an option to add a data plan if the need arises to shift to online-only instruction.

While the university’s mission is in education, its responsibility is the safety of students, faculty and staff, Hugine said.

“This is truly an instance where we are our brothers’ and sisters’ keepers,” he said.

Alabama A&M preparing for hybrid online and in-person instruction this fall from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.