Birmingham business innovates a job-seeker app that bridges the generation gap

There is an old saying in business: “It’s not what you know, it’s who you know.” However, the current and future generations of incoming employees have very different ideas about how you get to know people.

That’s why Birmingham’s GoodJob wants to change the way workers and employers find each other.

“The Millennials and Gen-Z employees coming in just don’t get LinkedIN, that’s not their thing,” said GoodJob CEO Stephen Johnston. “Not only that, they aren’t calculating their success and happiness in the traditional ways. GoodJob gets both the hiring manager and the candidates on the same wavelength about what is important.”

The GoodJob platform is app-based, and designed to deliver the same experience as a dating app. “Candidates literally swipe right on the job to apply instantly,” Johnston said.

App users are not encouraged to swipe on everything, and the matchmaking isn’t just based on salary, job title or location. They instead complete a work-style assessment that scores them on Purpose, Approach, Thinking and Habits (PATH). As job-seekers swipe through openings, they are shown a percentage score that rates their compatibility with each position.

“We have a vested interest in finding good long-term matches that benefit both sides. Our proprietary PATH Assessment does a better job of taking corporate culture into account,” Johnston said. “PATH is based on more than three decades of research, and now we are supercharging it with machine learning and artificial intelligence to put that research into motion.”

Much like a dating app, GoodJob is watching to make sure there is a balance between positions and seekers. “We can’t grow one side and ignore the other,” said Jen Barnett, a marketing executive. “We have teams recruiting both candidates and companies to the platform so that everyone can find their best fit.”

Applicants use the app for free. Corporate talent recruiters pay for the GoodJob service based upon the number of open positions they advertise. “We work with the companies to score their existing top-performers, so we can help them find people with similar mindsets and work styles,” said Barnett. “And our algorithms use the same internal logic that help fuel personalized experiences like Pandora, Amazon and Netflix.”

GoodJob is currently featuring jobs in the Birmingham area, but is scaling up to expand nationally. “We’re in the process of adding employers and candidates across the Southeast,” said Johnston. “And we look forward to being available across the U.S. and Canada. The more people on the platform, the better our AI will be at creating perfect matches.”