Black Lives Matter to libraries, readers across Alabama

Library directors across Alabama say their facilities are playing an important role in educating people and improving race relations amid the Black Lives Matter movement as requests soar for related history books and materials.

A statewide sampling of municipal libraries, some of them in cities where significant civil rights events occurred, found patrons’ top recent requests are for publications related to Black history and social justice. Popular book checkouts include “Me and White Supremacy” by Layla F. Saad, “White Fragility: Why It’s So Hard for White People to Talk About Racism” by Robin DiAngelo and “How to Be An Antiracist” by Ibram X. Kendi.

Current trends and events always drive book popularity and patron interest, said Vince Bellofatto, director of public relations and marketing for the Tuscaloosa Public Library.

“People want to be in the know,” he said. “There has been an increase across all book categories; children’s, young adult and adult. The library has also seen a large increase in the number of holds for these topics.”

Mayor Ron Anders’ One Auburn initiative has spurred circulation of books addressing crucial racial topics, said Auburn Public Library Director Chris Warren, “with the intention that these will help spur discussions about how we can help build a community and a society that’s more equitable and diverse.” Top titles have been “Under Our Skin” by Benjamin Watson, “The Sun Does Shine” by Anthony Ray Hinton, “So You Want to Talk about Race” by Ijeoma Oluo and “The Day You Begin” by Jacqueline Woodson.

“As an institution that connects people with ideas and with each other, the public library is a great resource, and we’re proud to be part of this conversation,” Warren said.

Director Chris Warren says the Auburn Public Library is playing a role in building a more equitable community. (contributed) Director Chris Warren says the Auburn Public Library is playing a role in building a more equitable community. (contributed) Books about racial issues have been highly requested lately at the Tuscaloosa Public Library. (contributed) Montgomery libraries are filling many requests for books about the Black experience. (contributed) Montgomery libraries are filling many requests for books about the Black experience. (contributed)

The thirst for knowledge has morphed into many Alabamians wanting to know about more than national events and politics, with requests growing for specifics about local trailblazers and historic events.

“Especially, as much of our national conversation turns to the legacies of slavery and systemic racism that still have repercussions today,” Warren said. “I’m not sure that one can deconstruct racism without understanding the history behind it, whether that history relates to the transatlantic slave trade, Jim Crow or the civil rights movement, just to name a few examples.”

In Montgomery, the main public library and its nine branches are closed because of the coronavirus but continue distributing books curbside, seeing an upsurge in “material about Black lifestyles, fiction by Black authors and historical information regarding the human experience of Blacks in areas of the city that are less populated by that group,” said Director Juanita Owes. She added that some of the branches are reporting they don’t have enough printed items to meet demand for the newly popular topics.

“I would venture to say that since the rise of alleged police brutality and Black Lives Matter that this may not have been a subject that too many people were reading about before,” Owes said. “Although there are some very informative titles published in the past couple of years that speak to race relations, I suspect that as the weeks pass by and schools reopen there will be a bigger request for that kind of material.”

Owes said there is a need nationally for more authoritative books to be authored about “character building, race relations, racist behaviors and other topics around the fair/unfair treatment of citizens in America, with specific emphasis on black males.” She expects a wealth of such books being published in the months ahead.

The Selma Public Library has faced COVID-19 with a twofold approach, allowing people inside (after a temperature scan) from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. daily while delivering primarily fiction books curbside.

“We have processed hundreds of services since the virus but not as many book checkouts,” said longtime Director Becky Nichols. “Our library has much history on the civil rights movement, which includes African American history, biographies and sources that support our local organizations, especially during our Jubilee and Bridge Crossing celebration.”

To meet the new demand, many libraries are ordering more books about Black history and racial reconciliation.

“In recent years, we’ve tried to be mindful of diversity and inclusion as we build our collections,” said Warren in Auburn. “In recent weeks, however, we’ve made even more of an effort to focus on these priorities and to help support these important, ongoing conversations about systemic racism and social justice.”

Other trending anti-racism books at public libraries