James Spann: Hot summer weather for Alabama through next week

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

HOT FUN IN THE SUMMERTIME: Temperatures are mostly in the low to mid 90s across Alabama this afternoon with a mostly sunny sky. Heat index values so far remain below heat advisory criteria level (they need to be at 105 for that), and we see no rain on radar at mid-afternoon. We do note a few showers and storms over far northern Tennessee, but those most likely won’t make it down into Alabama. Tonight will be fair and humid with lows in the 70s.

THE ALABAMA WEEKEND AND NEXT WEEK: The classic summer pattern will hold. An upper ridge will remain parked across the southern U.S., with the jet stream over the far northern U.S. This means our weather just won’t change much over the weekend and through next week. Look for partly to mostly sunny, hot, humid days, fair nights and random, widely scattered, mostly afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms. Highs will remain in the 90s, lows in the 70s. Just what you expect in late July in our state.

TROPICS: All is quiet across the Atlantic basin; tropical storm formation is not expected through the weekend. The next named storms will be Gonzalo, Hanna, Isaias, Josephine, Kyle, Laura and Marco.

ON THIS DATE IN 1980: The historic heat wave of 1980 rolled along. The high at Birmingham and Muscle Shoals was 105 degrees; other highs across Alabama included 104 in Anniston, 103 in Tuscaloosa and 102 in Huntsville.

ON THIS DATE IN 1987: Slow-moving thunderstorms caused flooding on the Guadalupe River in Texas, resulting in tragic loss of life. A bus and van leaving a youth summer camp stalled near the rapidly rising river just west of the town of Comfort, or about 50 miles northwest of San Antonio. The powerful surge of water swept away 43 people, mostly teenagers. Ten drowned in the floodwaters. Most of the others were rescued from treetops by helicopter.

