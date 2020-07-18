Recipe: Roasted Summer Vegetable Quiche

In times when we’re limiting our trips to the store and attempting to make the most of our time spent in the kitchen, dishes like this summer vegetable quiche really shine. A tender pie crust, roasted vegetables and a cheesy egg filling make quiche the meal that keeps on giving. Is it a breakfast food? Lunch? A supper or afternoon snack? Yes, to all the above. Quiche is extremely adaptable, can be gussied up in a cinch and reheats like a dream. Have I convinced you?

Here, summer vegetables are the star, although you can likely find a home for whatever long-lost nibbles are hiding in your fridge. I often throw in whatever I happen to have on hand — leftover coins of Conecuh sausage, a sprinkle of chopped herbs or the last remaining shreds from a block of cheese — and let the buttery pastry and seasoned egg filling do the heavy lifting. This summer vegetable quiche recipe, as written, is delightful, but don’t be scared to experiment with what you have on hand.

Roast some extra vegetables in the coming days and give this quiche a try. Feel free to make it your own and enjoy slices all week long.

Roasted Summer Vegetable Quiche