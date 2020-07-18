Scott Martin: Hot, humid weekend for Alabama, with some showers and storms

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

THE ALABAMA WEEKEND: Ridging stays in control of our weather pattern throughout the weekend and through the work week ahead, so not much change is expected with the day-to-day forecast. Today will feature plenty of sunshine to start, but some clouds will build with the heating of the day. A few isolated afternoon showers and thunderstorms can be expected, but overall chances remain low. Highs across Alabama will be in the lower to mid-90s and humidity levels should remain low enough that we’ll stay below heat advisory criteria.

Expect the same story for Sunday — a good bit of sunshine early with skies becoming partly cloudy by afternoon. Isolated afternoon showers and thunderstorms are possible, with chances remaining low at this point. Highs will be in the mid to upper 90s.

THE WORK WEEK AHEAD: Moisture levels increase on Monday, which will allow for a little higher coverage in afternoon showers and storms, but the overall forecast will continue to be hot and humid with a small chance of isolated to scattered afternoon and early evening showers and thunderstorms. Highs will be in the mid-90s for most.

Tuesday’s forecast changes just slightly. High temperatures will be a touch lower, but the rest remains the same — hot, humid, chance of scattered afternoon and early evening showers and thunderstorms. Highs will be in the lower to mid-90s.

Wednesday through Friday looks pretty similar. Each day will be hot and humid with the chance of scattered, mainly afternoon and early evening showers and thunderstorms. Highs will be in the lower to mid-90s each day.

VOODOO LAND: Through the end of the month, the Global Forecast System ensemble shows temperatures remaining in the mid-90s each day with lows staying in the lower to mid-70s.

TROPICS: Tropical cyclone formation is not expected during the next five days across the Atlantic Ocean, the Caribbean Sea and the Gulf of Mexico.

ON THIS DATE IN 1986: One of the most photogenic tornadoes touched down in the northern suburbs of Minneapolis, Minnesota, during the late afternoon. The very slow-moving tornado appeared live on the evening news by way of an aerial video taken by the KARE-TV helicopter crew. The tornado, unlike most, was quite the prima donna, staying visible to tens of thousands of people for 30 minutes. It was moderate in intensity, with winds of 113-157 mph, and caused $650,000 damage.

BEACH FORECAST CENTER: Get the latest weather and rip current forecasts for the beaches from Bay St. Louis, Mississippi, to Panama City Beach, Florida, on our Beach Forecast Center page. There, you can select the forecast of the region you are interested in.

For more weather news and information from James Spann, Scott Martin and other members of the James Spann team, visit AlabamaWx.