Flavors of Alabama’s Black Belt highlighted with themed trails

Alabama Black Belt Adventures Association (ALBBAA) has announced Feed Your Adventure – Flavors of the Black Belt Trail, where visitors can enjoy nine themed trails, food, drinks and the culture of the region.

The full Flavors of the Black Belt brochure and individual trail maps with additional information can be found here: https://alabamablackbeltadventures.org/flavors/.

“For me, and so many others, the Black Belt of Alabama is home,” said Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey, who was born in Camden in Wilcox County. “Alabama Black Belt Adventures’ Flavors Trail is the perfect way to highlight the local specialty food creations, small business owners, cultural attractions and historical sites that make the Black Belt region of Alabama a truly special place.”

Each color-coded trail includes a checklist of where travelers can purchase tasty treats, in addition to finding lists of many uniquely Black Belt destinations, eateries and overnight accommodations across the 23-county region of central Alabama.

“We could not be more excited about this new collaborative effort with regional partners to highlight the amazing creations of foodstuffs and refreshments found within the Black Belt,” said ALBBAA Director Pam Swanner. “The people in the region sure know how to produce delectable goodies, and we know that you’ll feel right at home as you responsibly venture along these trails exploring all this region has to offer. We invite you to come hungry on your back road tours across the Black Belt.”

Adventurers are encouraged to participate in a passport competition and monthly photo contests. Using the passport, people who visit all nine trails will be entered for a grand prize weekend getaway at Lakepoint State Park that includes a guided fishing trip by Gone Fishing with Tony and a guided canoe or kayak aquatic eco-tour. More information on the contests can be found in the Flavors brochure.

“Alabama has had great success spotlighting the culinary items featured in the ‘100 Dishes to Eat in Alabama Before You Die,’” said state tourism Director Lee Sentell. “Just like the local creations featured in Flavors, many of the ingredients that make up those recipes are grown and crafted in this region, which takes great pride in the rich family history of recipes and agriculture skills passed down for generations.”

Flavors of the Black Belt sponsors include: Alabama Bicentennial Commission, Alabama Black Belt Adventures Association, Alabama Tourism Department, University of Alabama Center for Economic Development, Auburn/Opelika Tourism, Bullock County Tourism Council, Demopolis Chamber of Commerce, Eufaula/Barbour County Chamber of Commerce, Greenville Area Chamber of Commerce, Monroeville/Monroe County Chamber of Commerce, Montgomery Convention and Visitors Bureau, Selma/Dallas County Chamber of Commerce, Sumter County Chamber of Commerce, Tuscaloosa Tourism and Sports, Wilcox County Chamber of Commerce, and featured retail outlets.

ALBBAA encourages travelers to adhere to the current health orders regarding COVID-19, including practicing safe social distancing and wearing a mask where appropriate while visiting locations highlighted within the campaign.

The Black Belt includes the following counties: Barbour, Bullock, Butler, Choctaw, Clarke, Conecuh, Crenshaw, Dallas, Greene, Hale, Lee, Lowndes, Macon, Marengo, Monroe, Montgomery, Perry, Pickens, Pike, Russell, Sumter, Tuscaloosa and Wilcox.