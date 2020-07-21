James Spann: Hot, muggy weather for Alabama with scattered afternoon storms

James Spann forecasts more standard summer weather for Alabama from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.

POP-UP STORMS LATER TODAY: Nothing is showing up on radar across Alabama early this morning, but later today, as the air heats and becomes unstable, look for more random, scattered shower and thunderstorm development, generally between 1 and 9 p.m. Odds of any one spot getting wet this afternoon will be around 30%, and the high will be in the 92- to 96-degree range for most communities with a mix of sun and clouds — in other words, a very routine summer day for the Deep South.

WEDNESDAY THROUGH THE WEEKEND: The weather won’t change much through Sunday. Expect hot, humid days with scattered, mostly afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms. There’s no way of knowing in advance exactly when and where the storms form; you just have to watch radar trends if you have something planned outdoors. Most of the storms come from 1 until 9, during the peak of the heating process. Otherwise, look for partly sunny days with highs in the mid 90s.

NEXT WEEK: Same old story. Classic summer weather continues for the rest of July. Partly sunny, hot, humid days with a few pop-up storms during the afternoon and evening hours. Highs in the 90s, lows in the 70s. Just what you expect this time of the year.

TROPICS: The National Hurricane Center is monitoring three areas. One wave is moving into the Texas coast this morning with no development. Another tropical wave is over Cuba; gradual development of this system is possible while it moves west-northwestward during the next few days. This system is expected to move over the southeastern Gulf of Mexico by late this afternoon, the central Gulf Wednesday and the northwestern Gulf on Thursday and Friday. An Air Force Reserve Hurricane Hunter aircraft is scheduled to investigate the system this afternoon, if necessary. One way or another, this will bring beneficial rain to parts of Texas in four to five days, most likely, with no direct impact for Alabama or the central Gulf Coast.

Deeper in the tropics, showers and thunderstorms have increased and become a little better organized in association with a low-pressure system about midway between the west coast of Africa and the Lesser Antilles. Environmental conditions are expected to be somewhat conducive for development, and a tropical depression could form during the next couple of days while the low moves westward at around 10 mph over the tropical Atlantic. By the weekend, however, less favorable conditions should limit additional development.

ON THIS DATE IN 1987: An F4 tornado ravaged the Teton Wilderness and Yellowstone National Park in Wyoming. The tornado’s violent winds destroyed millions of trees on a 24.3-mile track that traversed the Continental Divide at an elevation of 10,170 feet.

