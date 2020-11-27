Tomato Pie at the Wildflower Café is one of 100 Dishes to Eat in Alabama

We have entered prime pie season. Odds are you had some sort of pie on your Thanksgiving table.

It’s also likely that pie was of a fruit or nut variety, be it apple or pecan. Maybe you went traditional with a sweet potato pie.

It’s not likely that you went with a tomato pie as your pie of choice. But at Mentone’s Wildflower Café, the Tomato Pie is the pie of choice.

Wildflower Cafe’s Tomato Pie is one of 100 Dishes to Eat in Alabama from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.

The blending of crust, marinated tomatoes and cheese creates something that is not just flavorful but seems downright enchanted.

“I think there is something magical about Wildflower and what it infuses into the pie,” said Laura Catherine Moon, owner of Wildflower Café.

The pie has earned a spot on the Alabama Tourism Department‘s list of 100 Dishes to Eat in Alabama.