Recipe: The Best Southern Pecan Pie

There’s just something about pecan pie. It has to be one of my favorite desserts. The classic caramel flavors combined with the savory toasted pecans and the sweet vanilla filling just makes my mouth sing.

In our family, pecans have a strong connection to the holidays, so pecan pie always makes me think of those happy times. Perhaps it’s because my grandparents have about 10 huge pecan trees in their yard and my grandmother always included pecan recipes in the holiday plans. Whether it was pecan pie, her easy Pecan Log or even her Icebox Fruitcake, pecans were always prevalent around the holidays.

Now, when it comes to pecan pie in general, many folks complain about their pecan pie not setting up completely and ending up with a runny center. To help prevent that, I include a tablespoon of flour in my filling. This helps the pie set and keeps it all together without affecting the flavor.

The other trick to a firm pie is making sure it’s baked completely. For me, 50 to 60 minutes is usually plenty. You’ll want the pecans on the top to be toasted quite well and the pie should barely have a jiggle when gently shaken.

When it comes to the other ingredients, I opt for light corn syrup and light brown sugar because I just feel like the milder-flavored sugars allow the pecan flavor to shine through. That said, you can certainly use dark brown sugar and dark corn syrup.

Can I make this pie without corn syrup? Well, honestly… I’m not sure. I have heard from several folks who have swapped the corn syrup for maple syrup, but have had trouble with it setting. Theoretically, the flour should help, but it might require more than the single tablespoon to get it to hold together.

Now, pecans can be a bit pricey. For this pie, I used some small pecan halves that I had in the freezer. But pecan pieces work beautifully in this recipe. In fact, they might be my preference. Not only do they make the pie easier to cut, but they’re less expensive, too. And since my grandmother always makes her pecan pies with chopped pecans, I guess that’s just what I imagine when I think of pecan pie. Regardless, either will work.

I love this pie all by itself – just slightly warm. But it’s also great with a dollop of whipped cream or even a scoop of vanilla ice cream.

The Best Southern Pecan Pie

Prep time: 15 minutes

Cook time: 50 minutes

Total time: 1 hour and 5 minutes

Ingredients

3 eggs

1 cup firmly packed light brown sugar

1 tablespoon all-purpose flour

1 cup light corn syrup

2 tablespoons butter

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

2 cups pecans (I used small halves, but chopped pecans work just as well.)

1 (9-inch) unbaked deep-dish frozen pie shell (thawed)

Instructions

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. In a medium bowl, gently beat eggs. Stir in sugar and flour, then the syrup, butter and vanilla. Mix until well combined. Stir in the pecans. Pour the mixture into pie shell, being cautious not to overfill it. Bake for 50 to 60 minutes or until set. Allow to cool completely.

Notes

If you find that your crust begins to darken too much, you can use a pie shield or sculpted aluminum foil to cover the exposed pie crust edges and prevent them from burning.

Placing the pie on a rimmed baking sheet will help to prevent spillover into the oven when baking.

This recipe originally appeared on SouthernBite.com. For more great recipes, visit the website or check out ”The Southern Bite Cookbook.”