Scott Martin: Nice Saturday, potentially stormy Sunday ahead for Alabama

THE ALABAMA WEEKEND: Skies will begin to clear out somewhat today from the showers that moved through much of Alabama on Friday. A few showers may linger along and south of the I-85 corridor during the morning, but all of central Alabama will be dry before midday. No rain is expected for the afternoon, including the Alabama-Auburn game. Afternoon highs will be in the upper 50s to the upper 60s from northwest to southeast. Clouds roll back in late ahead of the next system and lows will be in the lower 40s to the upper 50s.

The first half of Sunday will mainly be dry, but showers and thunderstorms will begin to move into the state from southwest to northeast starting around midday. The northern half of the state will just see typical cold-front rain and storms, while the southern half may have a strong storm or two. The Storm Prediction Center has a Level 1 marginal risk for severe storms south of a line from Linden to Selma to just north of Wetumpka to just north of LaFayette. There is a very small potential for isolated damaging wind gusts and a brief tornado, mainly from noon to 10 p.m. Rain will end from west to east overnight and much colder air will begin to move in. Highs will be in the upper 50s to the upper 60s, with overnight lows dropping into the upper 30s to the upper 40s.

COOL WORK WEEK: The main axis of a very deep trough will move through Alabama Monday, continuing the flow of much colder air into the state and the potential for a few flurries in north Alabama. Daytime highs may reach the lower 40s to the lower 50s early on, but will drop into the mid to upper 30s around or just after 6 p.m. and into the upper 20s to the lower 30s by midnight. Overnight lows will range from the lower 20s in the northwest to the upper 20s in the southeast. You know the drill; bring those pets and sensitive plants indoors and take precautions with any other sensitive vegetation.

Tuesday and Wednesday will be uneventful weather days, with mornings starting off very chilly and afternoons staying rather cool. Tuesday’s highs will be in the mid to upper 40s, warming up into the lower to mid-50s for “Hump Day.”

Moisture tries to make a return Thursday and Friday. A brief shower may occur Thursday; shower chances may be a little higher Friday as another trough axis will be digging through the northern half of the state, but all moisture looks to be out of here by Friday night. Highs will be in the upper 40s to the upper 50s Thursday and in the upper 40s to the mid-50s on Friday.

TROPICS: We have two disturbances out there in the Atlantic, but the Caribbean and the Gulf of Mexico remain quiet as we are closing in on the end of the 2020 Atlantic Hurricane Season.

A nontropical low pressure system about 600 miles southeast of Bermuda is producing disorganized showers and thunderstorms, mainly to the north and east of the center. Environmental conditions are expected to be only marginally conducive for development this weekend as the low moves northeast ahead of an approaching frontal system. By early next week, the system is expected to become absorbed by this frontal system over the north-central Atlantic. This system is given a 30% chance of developing into a tropical or subtropical cyclone within the next five days.

Another nontropical low pressure system has formed over the far eastern Atlantic. This system is expected to move southward about midway between Portugal and the Azores over the weekend. Environmental conditions are forecast to be marginally conducive for the low to acquire subtropical characteristics early next week while it meanders just north of the Canary Islands. This system is given a 30% chance of developing into a tropical or subtropical cyclone within the next five days.

ON THIS DATE IN 1950: A moderately severe freeze occurred in Florida. The temperature at Tallahassee dropped to 20 degrees, establishing a record for November.

BEACH FORECAST CENTER: Get the latest weather and rip current forecasts for the beaches from Dauphin Island to Panama City Beach, Florida, on our Beach Forecast Center page. There, you can select the forecast of the region you are interested in.

For more weather news and information from James Spann, Scott Martin and other members of the James Spann team, visit AlabamaWx.