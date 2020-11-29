IBM provides Miles College with $2 million for tech training

Miles College announced a $2 million collaboration with IBM to help students and faculty develop technology skills. The partnership will help train students and instructors in artificial intelligence, blockchain, data science, cybersecurity, cloud and quantum computing.

“Miles College celebrates IBM’s leadership in recognizing the value of investing in HBCU (historically Black colleges and universities) students as current and future leaders and innovators in the technology workforce,” said Miles College President Bobbie Knight. “While the digital divide has historically placed many students at a technological disadvantage, this initiative will absolutely help narrow that gap.”

Equal access to skills and jobs is the key to unlocking economic opportunity and prosperity for diverse populations, said IBM’s Valinda Scarbro Kennedy.

“As we announced earlier this fall, IBM is deeply committed to helping HBCU students build their skills to better prepare for the future of work. Through this collaboration, Miles College students will have an opportunity to gain modern skills in emerging technologies so they can be better prepared for the future of work in the digital economy.”

As part of its multiyear Global University Programs, which include the IBM Academic Initiative and the IBM Skills Academy, IBM is providing more than $100 million in assets, faculty training, prebuilt and maintained curriculum content, hands-on labs, use cases, digital badges and software for HBCUs.

The IBM Academic Initiative provides access to resources at no charge for teaching, learning and noncommercial research, with recent enhancements including access to guest lectures, Kennedy said.

The IBM Skills Academy is a comprehensive, integrated program through an education portal designed to create a foundation of diverse and high-demand skill sets that directly correlate to what students will need in the workplace, Kennedy said.

IBM’s investment in Miles College is part of the company’s dedicated work to promote social justice and racial equality by creating equitable, innovative experiences for HBCU students to acquire the necessary skills to help unlock economic opportunity and prosperity, Kennedy said.

This story originally appeared in The Birmingham Times.