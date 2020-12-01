2020 hurricane season one for the record books

The 2020 Atlantic hurricane season officially ended Monday and folks aren’t likely to forget it anytime soon.

A record 30 named storms marked the 2020 season, which officially began June 1 and ended Nov. 30. The storms actually started piling up before the season started.

Thirteen of the 30 storms became hurricanes, the second-highest number of hurricanes ever recorded in a single year. Six were classified as major hurricanes, with top winds of 111 mph or greater, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA). Twelve of the storms made landfall in the continental U.S.

“The 2020 Atlantic hurricane season ramped up quickly and broke records across the board,” said Neil Jacobs, acting NOAA administrator.

According to NOAA, 2020 also blew through the record for the most early-season storms, with a record nine from May through July. By Sept. 18, all the names on the official 21-name Atlantic list were exhausted. For only the second time in history, the Greek alphabet was used for the remainder of the season, extending through the ninth name in the list: Iota.

The 2020 hurricane season was an active one. (NOAA) The National Hurricane Center ran out of names for hurricanes and had to go into the Greek alphabet in 2020. (NOAA)

Alabamians were impacted by two of the storms, with Hurricanes Sally and Zeta causing significant damage across the state.

Sally, made landfall at Gulf Shores on Sept. 16, pounding the coast with high winds and heavy rains. It was the first hurricane to make landfall in Alabama since Hurricane Ivan in 2004. Power was disrupted for more than 680,000 Alabama Power customers.

Then, on Oct. 28, Hurricane Zeta roared onto the coast of Louisiana and cut a path across Alabama. More than 600,000 Alabama Power customers lost service at some point because of Zeta, with its impact in Alabama rivaling Hurricane Katrina and the deadly April 2011 tornadoes. Zeta’s high winds – which barely eased as they roared through – brought down trees and power lines and damaged substations from Dauphin Island to northeast Alabama. The storm caused significant damage in Louisiana, Mississippi, Georgia and all the way to Virginia.

More than 5,000 lineworkers and support personnel from 19 states and Canada supported Alabama Power crews in getting the lights back on following Zeta’s destruction.

This year has been a tumultuous one for storms in Alabama, even before hurricane season.

Three back-to-back weather events in April caused significant damage across the state. The worst event hit on Easter Sunday, when at least 24 tornadoes touched down across the state amid several waves of heavy rain and wind. Among the locations served by Alabama Power that suffered significant damage was Blount County, where four tornadoes touched down, including an EF2 twister – with winds of at least 111 mph – near Oneonta.

It was the nation’s deadliest tornado outbreak in six years, with at least 60 tornadoes reported over Easter weekend and the following days in multiple states. At least 34 deaths, from Texas to the Carolinas, were attributed to the storms.

The Easter storms affected more than 312,000 Alabama Power customers. Just a week later, another barrage of storms over two days affected nearly 100,000 Alabama Power customers.

Between the many storms that affected Alabamians this year, Alabama Power crews found themselves traveling to other states to help folks dealing with their own storms.

In August, company crews assisted communities in New Jersey following Tropical Storm Isaias. They then headed west to help towns in Illinois, including Chicago, affected by a damaging derecho wind event. Crews also headed west to Louisiana and Texas to help restore power following Hurricane Laura, and again to Texas to assist in the recovery following Hurricane Delta.

With hurricane season over, and fall turning to winter, Alabamians should stay alert in a state where severe weather can happen any time.

Here are some basics from the National Weather Service to ensure your home and family are prepared for severe weather:

Stay informed. Check weather forecasts regularly, through your local news or by using a NOAA weather radio.

Check weather forecasts regularly, through your local news or by using a NOAA weather radio. Have a plan. Be sure you and your loved ones have an emergency weather plan that includes a meeting place when severe weather threatens. The meeting place should be a safe room, such as a basement, storm cellar or an interior room with no windows on the lowest floor. Practice your plan so everyone in the household knows what to do and where to go. Learn more at https://www.ready.gov/plan.

Be sure you and your loved ones have an emergency weather plan that includes a meeting place when severe weather threatens. The meeting place should be a safe room, such as a basement, storm cellar or an interior room with no windows on the lowest floor. Practice your plan so everyone in the household knows what to do and where to go. Learn more at https://www.ready.gov/plan. Have supplies ready. Make sure you have what you need to survive at least 72 hours following a major weather event. Key components of an emergency kit include flashlights, water, non-perishable food, batteries, and a hand-cranked or battery-powered weather radio. Be sure to charge up cellphones ahead of time, in case the power goes out. Learn more at https://www.ready.gov/kit.

For more information about how to be prepared for storms, in any season, please visit https://alabamanewscenter.com/storm-safety/.