James Spann: Another cold night ahead for Alabama; rain by Thursday night

COLD AGAIN: Despite a bright, sunny sky this afternoon, temperatures are about 15 degrees below average for the first day of December — mostly between 42 and 47 degrees. Once the sun goes down, we will drop quickly into the sub-freezing range tonight. We project lows early Wednesday between 20 and 25 degrees over the northern half of the state; another freeze is likely down to the Gulf Coast.

Wednesday will be another mostly sunny day with a high in the mid to upper 50s.

RAIN RETURNS: Clouds increase Thursday, and some rain could reach the western side of the state by mid to late afternoon. Then, as an upper low approaches, rain is likely statewide Thursday night into part of the day Friday. Moisture will be somewhat limited; rain amounts of one-quarter to one-half inch are expected. Rain will end from west to east during the midday and afternoon Friday as a slot of dry air wraps in below the upper low just to the north.

THE ALABAMA WEEKEND: The weekend looks rain-free for Alabama at this point — partly to mostly sunny days and fair nights. Highs will be in the mid 50s, lows in the mid 30s.

NEXT WEEK: The quiet pattern continues. Most of the week looks dry with highs mostly in the 50s and lows in the 30s; some light rain could reach the state on Friday, Dec. 11.

THIS MORNING: Here are some lows across Alabama this morning:

Rock Creek — 20

Cottondale — 20

West Blocton — 22

Black Creek — 23

Grayson Valley — 23

Haleyville — 23

Cullman — 23

Gadsden — 24

Jacksonville — 24

Coker — 25

Heflin — 25

Tuscaloosa — 25

Muscle Shoals — 26

Mountain Brook — 26

Anniston — 26

Birmingham — 26

Huntsville — 27

Mobile — 27

Montgomery — 28

ON THIS DATE IN 2006: A winter storm produced more than 6 inches of snow along a 1,000-mile-long path from central Oklahoma to northern Michigan from Nov. 30 to Dec. 1. The storm also produced significant freezing rain, which affected the St. Louis area. An estimated 500 or more homes and businesses were without power in that area after this storm.

