Magic Moments continues tradition of making memories for children during pandemic

The Regions Tradition is a PGA TOUR Champions major, held annually in Birmingham. While the 2020 Tradition was canceled due to COVID-19, the giving continues. This year, a record $1.2 million was raised for charities. Today, we profile one of the nonprofits affected by the record giving.

Even in the middle of a pandemic, Magic Moments continue.

For a 17-year-old musician in Mobile, the gift is a music shed that provides a private space to hone her talent.

For two boys in Birmingham, it means instead of a trip to Disney World, they get a backyard adaptive playground.

Based in Birmingham, Magic Moments has since 1984 created nonmedical memories for children under 19 with chronic or life-threatening illnesses.

But 2020 has been a year like no other.

“Normally, the majority of our requests are for travel,” said Sandy Naramore, executive director for Magic Moments. “Whether it’s going to Orlando for Disney World, New York for a specific ballet performance or Denver to meet a favorite athlete.

“But what’s been so unique during the pandemic is that we are getting so many unique requests.”

Such as the music shed, or the latest Moment: obedience training for an emotional support dog of a freshman at Jacksonville State University.

Thanks to the Regions Tradition and its charitable Birdies for Charity, the nonprofit will have help fulfilling its mission. While the 2020 major event on the PGA Champions TOUR was canceled due to COVID-19, the Tradition’s giving continues – in record numbers.

That’s important to children and families throughout Alabama.

“Our annual goal is to create 100 moments,” Naramore said. “Some years we’re at 98, while some years it’s 103. But the average cost of a Magic Moment is $5,000, meaning we need to raise half a million dollars a year.”

Since its inception, Magic Moments has created more than 5,000 memories for children in all 67 Alabama counties.

But never has fundraising been affected more than in 2020.

“The pandemic has affected us in several different ways,” Naramore said. “Being a nonprofit, it has impacted fundraising because we’ve had to completely cancel major events – or at least postpone them until 2021. So we’ve taken a big budget hit.”

Applications were down during the first half of the pandemic. But with fewer restrictions, the requests are pouring back in.

Magic Moments doesn’t want to let anyone down.

“Every dollar counts,” Naramore said. “We’ve gotten very creative in coming up with new fundraisers, but that hasn’t made up for the losses. That’s why Birdies for Charity is so tremendous. It will go toward helping create another Magic Moment for a child in Alabama.”

This story originally appeared on Regions Bank’s Doing More Today website.