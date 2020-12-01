Mazda Toyota Manufacturing to launch second wave of production hiring

Mazda Toyota Manufacturing (MTM), the joint-venture automotive plant between Mazda Motor Corp. and Toyota Motor Corp., plans to resume the hiring of production positions at its Huntsville assembly facility on Monday, Dec. 7.

The company will make its public announcement during a Facebook event at 3:30 p.m. Thursday.

“When you join the Mazda Toyota Manufacturing team you become a part of something bigger. Our production team member positions are career opportunities on a world-class team of highly skilled, high-trained coworkers supported by leadership committed to the individual success of each employee on our team,” said Janette Hostettler, vice president of production at MTM.

“We looked forward to launching this next phase of hiring and encourage all interested in joining our team to tune into the Facebook Live event to learn more,” she said.

#MazdaToyotaManufacturing will be hosting a #hiring Q&A this Thursday, Dec 3 at 3:30 PM via Facebook Live — https://t.co/LUphF9lCRz. On Dec 7, MTM is going live with hiring phase 2 of their production team members, around 3,000 positions. Tune in Thursday to learn more! pic.twitter.com/NMnxh8VuMp — asmartplace (@asmartplace) November 30, 2020

MTM’s assembly facility, under construction, is expected to open next year. Ultimately, the plant will employ up to 4,000 workers.

AIDT, Alabama’s primary workforce development agency, is assisting MTM with the hiring process. The Thursday Facebook event will be on AIDT’s page.

In August, when MTM announced an additional $830 million investment in the Alabama facility, the company said its employment had reached 600. Initial hiring of the production team began in January.

“The partnership between the state of Alabama and Mazda Toyota Manufacturing has been great not only for our state but also our citizens,” said Ed Castile, head of AIDT and deputy secretary of the Alabama Department of Commerce.

“We’re proud to support their hiring and training needs as they move into the next phase of their process and give more Alabamians an opportunity to jump-start their manufacturing careers,” Castile said.

The new jobs are direct-hire, full-time positions on the MTM production team. The starting wage for production team members is $17 an hour, with a top wage of $23 an hour plus shift premium.

MTM production team members are provided benefits on their first day of employment including paid time off, vehicle discounts and medical, dental and vision coverage. Employees are also eligible to participate in MTM’s 401(k) with 6% employer match after 60 days.

Interested candidates may submit their application beginning Monday at the company’s website.

This story originally appeared on the Alabama Department of Commerce’s Made in Alabama website.