Alabama Power, Southern Company deliver $1.75M in grants to state’s Historically Black Colleges and Universities

In partnership with Southern Company, Alabama Power is extending its support of the state’s four-year Historically Black Colleges and Universities with $1.75 million in grants. With colleges continuing to innovate and create new offerings and resources for students during the COVID-19 pandemic, these technology-focused grants from Alabama Power are designed to provide needed support.

HBCU institutions in the state receiving funding for technology-specific projects are Alabama A&M, Alabama State, Miles, Oakwood, Stillman, Talladega and Tuskegee.

Alabama Power supporting HBCUs across Alabama from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.

The grants are focused in several key areas, including:

laptops, hotspots, data plans and other tools to enable virtual learning;

IT support and staffing needs;

professional development and training related to technology; and

investments in critical infrastructure upgrades to effectively deliver remote learning.

“The role technology plays in education and our daily lives continues to expand and grow,” said Alabama Power CEO Mark Crosswhite. “These grants are designed to support these important institutions’ efforts to provide their students greater access to technology, foster enhanced education opportunities and drive career and workforce readiness. These grants are investments in future members of Alabama’s workforce and will help ensure our future economy is prosperous and inclusive.”

The technology grant funding from Southern Company and Alabama Power to the state’s HBCUs is part of a $50 million commitment from Southern Company, which includes a multiyear funding strategy that provides HBCU students with scholarships, internships, leadership development and access to technology and innovation to support career opportunities.