James Spann: Another cold night ahead for Alabama

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

NICE WARM-UP: It was as cold as 17 degrees in Alabama this morning (that was the low at Black Creek and Addison), but with a strong December sun we have warmed into the 50s this afternoon. We go below freezing again tonight with a clear sky; most locations will see a low in the mid to upper 20s, but colder spots will drop into the low 20s again.

Clouds will increase Thursday ahead of an upper low to the west, but the day looks dry with a high in the mid 50s. Some rain could reach west Alabama Thursday night, but rain is likely statewide Friday. There could be a clap of thunder in spots, but no severe thunderstorms are expected and rain amounts should be around one-half inch. The rain will end from west to east Friday evening as a slot of dry air works into the state.

THE ALABAMA WEEKEND: The sky becomes partly sunny Saturday, and Sunday will feature a good supply of sunshine. Highs over the weekend will be in the 50s; we will be close to freezing early Sunday morning with a low in the low to mid 30s.

NEXT WEEK: A clipper-type system moving down from the northwest will bring cooler air into the state Monday; the high will be close to 50. Then, for the rest of the week, the weather looks dry and calm with mostly sunny days and fair nights. Highs will be mostly in the 50s, lows in the 30s.

ON THIS DATE IN 1896: An early-season snow and ice storm struck the southeastern U.S. Eleven inches of snow fell at Charlotte, North Carolina, and 6 inches at Atlanta.

ON THIS DATE IN 1959: Between Nov. 19 and Dec. 2, an estimated 20 inches of rain fell near Frejus on the French Riviera. The rain caused the Malpasset Dam to collapse, which sent a 130-foot high wall of water into the towns of Malpasset and Bozon. The wall of water 10 feet tall reached Frejus.

BEACH FORECAST: Click here to see the AlabamaWx Beach Forecast Center page.

WEATHER BRAINS: You can listen to our weekly 90-minute show any time on your favorite podcast app. This is the show all about weather featuring many familiar voices, including the meteorologists at ABC 33/40.

CONNECT: You can find me on the major social networks:

Facebook

Twitter

Instagram

For more weather news and information from James Spann and his team, visit AlabamaWx.