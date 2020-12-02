James Spann: Sunny day for Alabama; rain returns Friday

James Spann has the midweek forecast for Alabama from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.

VERY COLD START: This is the coldest morning so far this season for most Alabama communities. Here are some temperatures just before daybreak:

Black Creek — 17

Oneonta — 18

Gadsden — 19

Fort Payne — 19

Meridianville — 19

Haleyville — 20

Anniston — 21

Cullman — 21

Scottsboro — 21

Pell City — 21

Huntsville — 22

Heflin — 22

Grayson Valley — 22

Talladega — 23

Muscle Shoals — 24

Bessemer — 24

Tuscaloosa — 25

Montgomery — 25

Birmingham — 26

Evergreen — 27

Mobile — 30

No record for Birmingham; the record low today is 20, set in 1960. But you certainly don’t see lows in the teens that often here in early December. On the positive side, a warming trend begins this afternoon with a sunny sky; the high today will be in the mid 50s.

RAIN RETURNS: Clouds gradually increase Thursday, but the day should be dry with a high between 55 and 59 degrees. An upper low to the west will push rain into the state late Thursday night and Friday. Models have trended a little slower with the system; it now looks like most of the rain will come from midnight Thursday night through 6 p.m. Friday. Although there might be a rumble of thunder somewhere, no severe weather is expected, and rain amounts should average around one-half inch. Temperatures will hold in the 50s all day Friday.

THE ALABAMA WEEKEND: The weekend will be rain-free. The sky becomes partly sunny Saturday, and we expect a good supply of sunshine Sunday. The high will be in the mid 50s Saturday and not far from 60 Sunday afternoon.

NEXT WEEK: A new surge of cooler air drops into the state Monday; the sky will be partly sunny with a high between 48 and 52. The rest of the week will be cool and dry, with highs in the 50s and lows in the 30s.

ON THIS DATE IN 1896: An early-season snow and ice storm struck the southeastern U.S. Eleven inches of snow fell at Charlotte, North Carolina, and 6 inches at Atlanta.

ON THIS DATE IN 1959: Between Nov. 19 and Dec. 2, an estimated 20 inches of rain fell near Frejus on the French Riviera. The rain caused the Malpasset Dam to collapse, which sent a 130-foot high wall of water into the towns of Malpasset and Bozon. The wall of water 10 feet tall reached Frejus.

