James Spann: Sunny day for Alabama; rain returns Friday

By James Spann

James Spann has the midweek forecast for Alabama from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.

VERY COLD START: This is the coldest morning so far this season for most Alabama communities. Here are some temperatures just before daybreak:

  • Black Creek — 17
  • Oneonta — 18
  • Gadsden — 19
  • Fort Payne — 19
  • Meridianville — 19
  • Haleyville — 20
  • Anniston — 21
  • Cullman — 21
  • Scottsboro — 21
  • Pell City — 21
  • Huntsville — 22
  • Heflin — 22
  • Grayson Valley — 22
  • Talladega — 23
  • Muscle Shoals — 24
  • Bessemer — 24
  • Tuscaloosa — 25
  • Montgomery — 25
  • Birmingham — 26
  • Evergreen — 27
  • Mobile — 30

No record for Birmingham; the record low today is 20, set in 1960. But you certainly don’t see lows in the teens that often here in early December. On the positive side, a warming trend begins this afternoon with a sunny sky; the high today will be in the mid 50s.

RAIN RETURNS: Clouds gradually increase Thursday, but the day should be dry with a high between 55 and 59 degrees. An upper low to the west will push rain into the state late Thursday night and Friday. Models have trended a little slower with the system; it now looks like most of the rain will come from midnight Thursday night through 6 p.m. Friday. Although there might be a rumble of thunder somewhere, no severe weather is expected, and rain amounts should average around one-half inch. Temperatures will hold in the 50s all day Friday.

THE ALABAMA WEEKEND: The weekend will be rain-free. The sky becomes partly sunny Saturday, and we expect a good supply of sunshine Sunday. The high will be in the mid 50s Saturday and not far from 60 Sunday afternoon.

NEXT WEEK: A new surge of cooler air drops into the state Monday; the sky will be partly sunny with a high between 48 and 52. The rest of the week will be cool and dry, with highs in the 50s and lows in the 30s.

ON THIS DATE IN 1896: An early-season snow and ice storm struck the southeastern U.S. Eleven inches of snow fell at Charlotte, North Carolina, and 6 inches at Atlanta.

ON THIS DATE IN 1959: Between Nov. 19 and Dec. 2, an estimated 20 inches of rain fell near Frejus on the French Riviera. The rain caused the Malpasset Dam to collapse, which sent a 130-foot high wall of water into the towns of Malpasset and Bozon. The wall of water 10 feet tall reached Frejus.

BEACH FORECAST: Click here to see the AlabamaWx Beach Forecast Center page.

WEATHER BRAINS: You can listen to our weekly 90-minute show any time on your favorite podcast app. This is the show all about weather featuring many familiar voices, including the meteorologists at ABC 33/40.

CONNECT: You can find me on the major social networks:

Facebook
Twitter
Instagram

For more weather news and information from James Spann and his team, visit AlabamaWx.

community

Magic Moments continues tradition of making memories for children during pandemic

Prev Story
community

APSO members make Christmas stockings for babies born in December at St. Vincent’s Hospital

Next Story

Related Stories