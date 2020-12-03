Can’t Miss Alabama spreads seasonal holiday cheer with shows, concerts and more

Enjoy top attractions around the state.

Festival of Trees

Enjoy decorated Christmas trees, wreaths, live music, free hay rides, baked goods, vendors, desserts, cake auction and a visit by Santa in Hanover in Coosa County. The event is Saturday, Dec. 5 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Donations are welcomed. There will be plenty of space to social distance at the event. The proceeds will go to Hanover Volunteer Fire Department. Follow along on Facebook.

Holiday Horse and Carriage Rides

Saddle up for the season by spending an evening under the moonlight in an enchanted horse-drawn carriage at The Wharf in Orange Beach. Trot along through the streets and gaze at the holiday lights and decorations with your loved ones. Have your camera ready for the ride Dec. 6, 13, 20 and 31 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. The cost is $25 per carriage ride for up to six adults; lap children are welcomed. Cash, credit card, Venmo and CashApp are accepted. Attendees are encouraged to adhere to social distancing and facial covering guidelines. Hand sanitizer stations are available throughout the property.

Glow Wild: An Animal Lantern Celebration

Get ready for the Birmingham Zoo’s new larger-than-life illuminated experience, Glow Wild: An Animal Lantern Celebration. The celebration is underway through Monday, Jan. 18 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. It’s open MLK Day but closed Christmas and Christmas Eve. Guests will be captivated by visually stunning lantern creations of wildlife from around the world. Watch the zoo come alive with hundreds of animal shapes, including pandas, elephants, cheetahs and polar bears. Click here and scroll to the bottom of the page for health and safety protocols. Tickets are on sale at birminghamzoo/glowwild.

Pelham’s Christmas Concert in the Park

Bring your portable chairs and blankets to Pelham Parks and Recreation’s youth football field and enjoy Christmas music featuring Act of Congress. The concert will be Sunday, Dec. 6 at 1 p.m. Food trucks will be onsite. Pelham High School’s Culinary Academy will have cookies and cocoa. Learn more here.

Christmas Variety Show

What do Carol Burnett, Donny and Marie, and Prattville have in common? They all have talent and variety shows. The city of Prattville is excited to add its new Christmas variety show that will feature local and regional talent. The entire family will enjoy songs, dance and skits by local performers. The event will be at the Doster Community Center in Prattville Friday, Dec. 11 at 7 p.m. There is no cost to attend but reservations are required. Social distancing precautions will be taken to keep staff and visitors safe. Contact the Cultural Arts and Special Events Office at 334-595-0850 or visit the website at prattvilleal.gov.

Homewood’s Cruisin’ Christmas Parade

A drive-thru parade in Homewood will be Sunday, Dec. 6 at 6:30 p.m. Because of COVID-19, the parade will be in a format similar to a drive-thru light display. The Lighting of the Star will be held virtually at 5:30 p.m. on Facebook Live. The public will not be able to attend this portion of the event in person. Floats will stay stationary as spectators drive through the parade route in downtown Homewood. Pedestrian traffic along the parade route will not be allowed. Attendees are asked not to arrive prior to 6:20 p.m., remain in their vehicles and drive 10 mph or less while viewing the parade. Streets will be shut down at 5 p.m. to allow floats to assemble. Parking lots and exits from the SOHO parking deck will remain open. For delays or cancellations due to weather or other unforeseen circumstances, go to @homewoodparks, at the top right corner of every page on the park website and the park’s Facebook page. For more information about the parade, contact rusty.holley@homewoodal.org.

Galaxy of Lights in Huntsville

Galaxy of Lights’ 25th anniversary season is underway through Saturday, Jan. 2 from 5:30 p.m. until 9 p.m. Explore 2.5 miles of magnificent light displays weaving together holiday themes, classic characters and scenes from the natural world. Tickets for Driving Nights can be purchased in advance for any date or purchased upon arrival. For frequently asked questions about Galaxy tickets, please email info@hsvbg.org. Celebrate the anniversary by sharing your favorite memories of the event. The Huntsville Botanical Gardens is at 4747 Bob Wallace Ave.

Vulcan Park and Museum

The Magic City Marketplace will again gather atop Red Mountain on Sunday, Dec. 6 from 1 p.m. until 5 p.m. Admission is free. The market will allow local vendors a space to showcase and sell their products including art, services and food. There will be music and the best view of Birmingham. A portion of proceeds will go to support Community Action in Social and Economic Development (CASED), a nonprofit agency that provides child care services in Birmingham. Vulcan Park and Museum will be open during market hours.

Holiday Movies at the Alabama Theatre

A variety of Christmas classics will be playing at the Alabama Theatre through Tuesday, Dec. 22. Although most shows are sold out, a few have seats remaining. Check the schedule and reserve tickets at alabamatheatre.com. Seats will be sold in pods of two and four. For more information, contact Lauren at lauren@alabamatheatre.com. Doors open at 6 p.m. and the show begins at 7 p.m. with a performance of the Mighty Wurlitzer Organ. Masks are required except while eating and drinking. All guests will have a temperature check before entry. This will be a card-only event; no cash will be accepted. This event is a fundraiser for Birmingham Landmarks Inc., the nonprofit organization that owns and operates the Alabama Theatre and Lyric Theatre.

Holiday Show at OWA

Las Vegas’ longest-running and most-awarded tribute show is ready to celebrate the holidays. The all-new A Merry Country Christmas at OWA Theater will pay tribute to country music royalty including Shania Twain, Martina McBride, Garth Brooks, Reba McEntire and Elvis Presley through Sunday, Jan. 3. For the big finale, the Legends band brings music memories to life with a tribute to the Trans-Siberian Orchestra’s “Christmas Eve in Sarajevo” (“Carol of the Bells”), and the entire cast will join the band to perform “The Most Wonderful Time of the Year.” Corrie Sachs returns to ask “Why Haven’t I Heard From You” during her portrayal of Reba McEntire and will serve as the host of the evening. Stacey Whitton is “Gonna Getcha Good” with her uncanny performance as Shania Twain and will transform to return as Martina McBride, proving that “Independence Day” is good any time of year. Garth Brooks promises that the holiday show “Ain’t Going Down (‘Til the Sun Comes Up)” as Shawn Gerhard returns to the OWA Theater stage, and Elvis is back in the building, as Leo Days will have “Blue Christmas” without you this holiday season. The theater has developed robust safety measures for all areas, focusing on the safety and the health of the audience, staff and cast. For ticket information and more information go to owa.com or visit legendsshow.com.