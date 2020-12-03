Kids Count Data Book puts spotlight on status of children in Alabama

Alabama’s future is in the hands of today’s children.

That’s why the “2020 Alabama Kids Count Data Book,” released today, is a much-anticipated resource for nonprofits, educators, state agencies, legislators and others. The book uses data to shine a spotlight on the overall health and welfare of Alabama’s more than 1.2 million children.

“The importance of the ‘Alabama Kids Count Data Book’ is to provide a benchmark and a roadmap on child well-being in our state,” said Rhonda Mann, who recently retired as deputy director of Voices for Alabama’s Children and Alabama Kids Count director. “Without data, we would not know the extent of the problem, and we would not know if policies, funding and programs are having the desired effect.”

Mann said “good data” is the foundation that ultimately leads to decisions that will improve the lives of Alabama children.

“Data reflects changes in the environment and how it impacts a community,” she said. “When a business closes, especially in rural towns, you will obviously see unemployment go up. Additionally, you might see changes in single-parent families, SNAP (Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program) eligibility and child abuse.”

Voices for Alabama’s Children uses data to drive change from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.

The Alabama Kids Count Data Book, produced annually by Voices for Alabama’s Children since 1994, uses 72 indicators across 67 counties. The data tracks state and county trends impacting the health, education, safety and economic security of children. Voices is a statewide nonpartisan organization that speaks for the well-being of Alabama’s children through research, public awareness and advocacy. The Kids Count Data Book is supported by the Annie E. Casey Foundation.

“The publication tells the story of where our kids are and allows us to advocate for their unmet needs,” said Stephen Woerner, Voices for Alabama’s Children executive director.

The 2020 Alabama Kids Count Data Book has important information related to Alabama’s children. (contributed) The 2020 Alabama Kids Count Data Book has important information related to Alabama’s children. (contributed) The 2020 Alabama Kids Count Data Book has important information related to Alabama’s children. (contributed)

The data book was created in response to the Casey Foundation’s national Kids Count Data Book, which ranked Alabama 48 out of 50 states for the health, safety, education and economic security of children. The foundation sponsors the national and state-by-state Kids Count project and is dedicated to the welfare of children across the United States.

The Alabama Kids Count Data Book raises awareness about children’s issues, identifies areas of need, sets priorities and educates decision-makers at the state and local levels.

In the midst of the pandemic, an issue that has become particularly challenging, Woerner said, is how COVID-19 is affecting children and their families.

“COVID has exposed so many of the issues that we’ve previously ignored, and now we have to address them,” Woerner said. “It has been challenging. But it’s also an opportunity to see transformational change, and we’re excited about what comes out of this – a better child care system, more support for educators and hospitals, and greater broadband access.”

Voices was founded in 1992 through a grant from the Alabama Power Foundation and several other organizations. It works at the state level, and occasionally at the federal level, to advocate and lobby for policies, programs and funding to address issues impacting Alabama children and families.

Things have improved for Alabama’s children in some areas while some areas still need improvement, according to the latest Kids Count Data Book. (contributed) Things have improved for Alabama’s children in some areas while some areas still need improvement, according to the latest Kids Count Data Book. (contributed) Things have improved for Alabama’s children in some areas while some areas still need improvement, according to the latest Kids Count Data Book. (contributed) Things have improved for Alabama’s children in some areas while some areas still need improvement, according to the latest Kids Count Data Book. (contributed) Things have improved for Alabama’s children in some areas while some areas still need improvement, according to the latest Kids Count Data Book. (contributed) Things have improved for Alabama’s children in some areas while some areas still need improvement, according to the latest Kids Count Data Book. (contributed) Things have improved for Alabama’s children in some areas while some areas still need improvement, according to the latest Kids Count Data Book. (contributed) Things have improved for Alabama’s children in some areas while some areas still need improvement, according to the latest Kids Count Data Book. (contributed) Things have improved for Alabama’s children in some areas while some areas still need improvement, according to the latest Kids Count Data Book. (contributed) Things have improved for Alabama’s children in some areas while some areas still need improvement, according to the latest Kids Count Data Book. (contributed) Things have improved for Alabama’s children in some areas while some areas still need improvement, according to the latest Kids Count Data Book. (contributed) Things have improved for Alabama’s children in some areas while some areas still need improvement, according to the latest Kids Count Data Book. (contributed) Things have improved for Alabama’s children in some areas while some areas still need improvement, according to the latest Kids Count Data Book. (contributed) Things have improved for Alabama’s children in some areas while some areas still need improvement, according to the latest Kids Count Data Book. (contributed) Things have improved for Alabama’s children in some areas while some areas still need improvement, according to the latest Kids Count Data Book. (contributed) Things have improved for Alabama’s children in some areas while some areas still need improvement, according to the latest Kids Count Data Book. (contributed) Things have improved for Alabama’s children in some areas while some areas still need improvement, according to the latest Kids Count Data Book. (contributed) Things have improved for Alabama’s children in some areas while some areas still need improvement, according to the latest Kids Count Data Book. (contributed) Things have improved for Alabama’s children in some areas while some areas still need improvement, according to the latest Kids Count Data Book. (contributed) Things have improved for Alabama’s children in some areas while some areas still need improvement, according to the latest Kids Count Data Book. (contributed) Things have improved for Alabama’s children in some areas while some areas still need improvement, according to the latest Kids Count Data Book. (contributed) Things have improved for Alabama’s children in some areas while some areas still need improvement, according to the latest Kids Count Data Book. (contributed) Things have improved for Alabama’s children in some areas while some areas still need improvement, according to the latest Kids Count Data Book. (contributed) Things have improved for Alabama’s children in some areas while some areas still need improvement, according to the latest Kids Count Data Book. (contributed)

The Alabama Power Foundation is again lending support. Last summer, the foundation provided a grant that Voices will use to help pay for general operating expenses, including the production of the Kids Count Data Book.

“We deeply appreciate the support and leadership that we’ve received from Alabama Power and the foundation for almost 30 years,” Woerner said. “This grant, in particular, helps in light of COVID-19.”

Wesley Britt said Alabama Power is proud to offer a helping hand.

“Children are the foundation of our state, and they are our future,” said Britt, special projects manager of Alabama Power New Business Growth and Development and a Voices board member. “Alabama Power, at our core, was developed to help improve and build Alabama. We tend to base things on what is the right thing to do. I think helping Voices produce the data that supports our children is the right thing to do.”

Britt said more than 500,000 skilled workers will be needed in Alabama by 2025 – a number that will continue to grow, and that’s one reason it’s important to invest in the future of today’s children.

Data matters

This year, the Alabama Kids Count Data Book will be available online and with limited print copies. Here is a look at some of the latest statistics and what they mean for Alabama’s kids.

The total population in 2019 compared to 2000 grew by more than 10%, or 456,085 people, while the child population decreased by 3%, or 39,722 children. These changes will result in an aging population and will put a heavier burden on a smaller pool of workers to fill vacant jobs and care for a larger retired population.

The makeup of the child population continues to change. It shows children of color will soon be the majority of the child population and, by 2030, the majority of the workforce.

In 2018, infant mortality improved to a rate of 7.0 per 1,000 live births compared to the 2008 rate of 9.5 per 1,000 live births.

Reading on grade level by the end of third grade is a major milestone for all children as they move from “learning to read” to “reading to learn.” In the 2018-2019 school year, 48.2% of fourth graders were reading proficiently. During the same school year, 45.1% of eighth graders were reading proficiently.

Alabama’s graduation rate for the 2018-2019 school year was 92.9%, up from 91% the previous year.

In 2018, food insecurity, or a lack of nutritional food, for Alabama children under 18 was 23.1% and 17% for all ages.

To check out the latest Alabama Kids Count Data Book, visit https://alavoices.org/2020-alabama-kids-count/.