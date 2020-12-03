Techstars Alabama EnergyTech Accelerator sets first Demo Day Dec. 8

The first class of Techstars Alabama EnergyTech Accelerator is prepping and finalizing business cases and ideas for its inaugural Demo Day. The Dec. 8 event, at 1 p.m., is an opportunity for the 10 participating startups to pitch their businesses to potential investors across the globe.

“Our first class of companies for the Techstars Alabama EnergyTech Accelerator has done a tremendous job leaning into the process, refining their respective business strategies and engaging and pulling from the expertise of the vast mentor network the program offers,” said Nate Schmidt, Techstars Alabama EnergyTech Accelerator managing director. “There’s a lot of excitement with our Techstars team and the companies around Demo Day. We can’t wait to showcase their innovative and thoughtful solutions for energy and clean tech.”

The event will be held virtually and is open to the public. To register, visit https://techstarsalabamaenergytechdemoday2020.eventbrite.com.

The event also will be available at the link after the live stream for viewing anytime.

Ten innovative companies are ready for Techstars Alabama EnergyTech Accelerator’s Demo Day from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.

Demo Day will feature the 10 companies of the Techstars Alabama EnergyTech Accelerator. The companies specialize in technology and business models in the energy sector, including a digital marketplace for the electric wholesale industry, battery storage and microgrid solutions, and smart home software. Here are the companies:

Project Canary: Continuous air-quality monitoring and environmental data analytics platform to help solve climate change, from Denver, Colorado.

Sync Energy: Simplifies access to artificial intelligence for energy analytics, forecasting and loss prevention, from New York City.

Ashipa Electric: Microgrid solutions provider and developer, from Birmingham.

Virimodo: Carbon and energy monitoring platform to help building owners go green, from New York City.

Con.doit: Platform for electrical systems analysis and failure prediction, from Birmingham.

Resilient Power Systems: Building block to reduce grid infrastructure upgrade costs related to electric vehicles and clean energy, from Atlanta.

EnergyHawk: A SaaS mapping platform that uses satellite imagery and predictive analytics to generate energy assessment profiles for commercial and industrial facilities, from Boston.

TruSpin: Large-scale producer of a rare material used to affordably increase the energy density of lithium-ion batteries, from Birmingham.

ShipShape AI: A predictive maintenance platform that integrates smart home devices and connects service providers, from Austin, Texas.

Elektrik: Online marketplace for the electrical equipment industry, from Salt Lake City.

Since the program began at the beginning of September, startups have received seed investment, mentorship through Techstars’ worldwide network of business leaders – including Alabama’s business community – and business coaching through the program’s educational components.

The Techstars Alabama EnergyTech Accelerator is supported by Alabama Power, the Economic Development Partnership of Alabama (EDPA), the Alabama Department of Commerce, Altec, PowerSouth and the University of Alabama. They have a key role in the accelerator process, with the common goal of growing the number of startup companies based in Alabama.

For more information, visit the Alabama EnergyTech Accelerator program page at www.techstars.com or contact Partnership Manager Alan Bates at acbates@southernco.com.