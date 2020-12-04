Shorelines magazine highlights Alabama outdoors in 2020

Alabama Power has launched a special, all-digital edition of Shorelines magazine, highlighting the top lake life, outdoor recreation and wildlife stories from the company in 2020. These stories are shared alongside the vibrant and dynamic images that showcase all that this beautiful state has to offer.

This year has shown more than ever the value of time spent outside and nurturing outdoor spaces everyone can enjoy. There has been no lack of compelling stories to tell, adventures to take or ways to connect with the environment along the shorelines of Alabama’s lakes.

This issue reflects the work of Alabama Power to continue constructing new outdoor facilities, protecting wildlife and enjoying life on the water.

The company started the year partnering with B.A.S.S. and volunteers from the Union Sportsmen’s Alliance to break ground on a new pavilion at Smith Lake Dam Boat Ramp in Walker County. Later on, architects provided an updated look to Martin Dam by constructing a new observation deck for visitors to observe the spillways and learn more about the plant’s construction history. The deck is also a welcome area for hosting tours and company events.

From an environmental stewardship perspective, Alabama Power and Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources biologists celebrated the return of fish and mollusks to the original Coosa River channel, demonstrating that species growth and habitat restoration plans implemented in 2014 are working.

Along the Tallapoosa River, biologists continued the search for elusive mussels following the removal of an old mill dam to improve conditions that allow for the success of the species and the river’s overall health.

Lastly, some of Alabama Power’s 65 recreation sites are ideal locations for building pollinator plots to attract ecosystem-boosting butterflies and hummingbirds, and the power company worked with public and private wildlife and conservation agencies to bring the red-cockaded woodpecker off the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service’s endangered list.

As Alabamians look ahead to another year of adventure and exploration, Alabama Power and Shorelines are taking a fresh approach to how Shorelines tells these stories. The company looks forward to continuing to share the lake stories Shorelines readers love through its digital platforms in 2021.