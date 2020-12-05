Scott Martin: Dry, sunny day for Alabama; a few showers possible late Sunday

THE ALABAMA WEEKEND: Today will be a dry, cool day across Alabama with near-maximum sunshine through the daylight hours. Some clouds will move in from the south and southwest during the late night and overnight, but we’ll stay dry. Afternoon highs will be in the mid-50s to the lower 60s.

We could see a few isolated light showers on Sunday as a weak system moves through during the afternoon and evening. Almost everyone will stay dry, but skies will be mostly cloudy throughout the day. Highs will be in the lower 50s to right at or just below 60 degrees.

NEXT WEEK: Clouds will move out on Monday and dry weather returns for nearly the entire work week. Skies will start off partly to mostly cloudy, but will end up mostly clear by sunset. Highs will be in the upper 40s to the mid-50s.

Tuesday through Thursday will be dry, featuring near-maximum sunshine each day. Highs will start off in the upper 40s to the lower 50s on Tuesday, climbing into the mid to upper 50s for “Hump Day” and into the upper 50s to the mid-60s by Thursday afternoon.

Much of Friday looks dry at this point, but a surface low will be getting its act together and the associated cold front will be approaching the state, which may bring a chance of showers and thunderstorms by late Friday. At this point those rain chances look small, but we’ll keep our eye on the models. The European model is showing no precipitation at all on Friday, so we’ll get a better idea in the next few runs. Highs will be in the upper 50s to the mid-60s.

TROPICS: There are no issues across the Atlantic Basin, and no tropical cyclones are expected to form over the next five days.

ON THIS DATE IN 1953: A killer tornado hit Vicksburg, Mississippi, killing 38 people, injuring 270 others and causing $25 million of damage, the most damage since the 47 days of continuous shelling the town received in the Civil War.

For more weather news and information from James Spann, Scott Martin and other members of the James Spann team, visit AlabamaWx.