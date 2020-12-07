James Spann: Dry but breezy, colder day for Alabama

James Spann forecasts dry weather for the Alabama work week from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.

BREEZY/COLDER: Lingering clouds this morning will give way to a sunny sky across Alabama today, but the day will be breezy and colder. Highs will be only in the 40s over the northern half of the state, with 50s to the south. A northwest wind of 12-22 mph will make it feel colder. Those winds will die down tonight, and with a clear sky we expect a low between 27 and 32 degrees early Tuesday.

REST OF THE WEEK: The weather will stay dry with a warming trend; look for sunny days and fair nights. The high will be in the mid 50s Tuesday, followed by low 60s Wednesday and mid 60s Thursday and Friday.

THE ALABAMA WEEKEND: A cold front will bring a band of showers and thunderstorms in Alabama Saturday. Severe storms are not expected as instability will be very limited, and the primary surface low will be far to the north; rain amounts of around one-half inch are likely. Otherwise, the day will be mostly cloudy and mild, with a high between 60 and 65 degrees. Sunday will be mostly sunny and cooler, with a high in the low to mid 50s.

NEXT WEEK: The first half of the week will be quiet with mostly sunny — cool days and fair, cold nights. Showers and storms return at some point late in the week; it’s too early know how much rain will fall or if strong storms will be an issue.

RAIN UPDATE: These are rain totals for the year, and the departure from average:

Muscle Shoals — 69.92 inches (21.2 inches above average)

Birmingham — 69.55 (19.29 above average)

Huntsville — 66.88 (17.14 above average)

Montgomery — 64.5 (15.29 above average)

Tuscaloosa — 62.1 (13.03 above average)

Mobile — 55.19 (6.86 below average)

Anniston — 55.18 (8.72 above average)

ON THIS DATE IN 2006: A tornado tore through Kensal Rise in London. This T4 on the TORRO scale, equivalent to an F-2 on the Fujita scale, injured six people and damaged 150 homes. According to the BBC, the last tornado before this one that caused significant damage in London was in December 1954, in west London.

