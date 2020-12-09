Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey extends mask mandate into 2021

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey today extended a mask mandate in the state into the new year with hope that a stronger adherence to existing control measures will help curtail a record high number of COVID-19 cases.

Ivey was joined by State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris to announce an extension of the existing Safer at Home order that requires masking in public places and gatherings until Jan. 22.

Ivey said that if everyone in the state would do the simple steps of wearing a mask and sanitizing their hands and personal space, it would slow the spread of the virus. Some have resisted wearing masks in public and have been critical of Ivey and the mandate.

“Y’all, I’m not trying to be Gov. Memaw as some on social media have called me,” Ivey said. “I’m simply trying to urge you to use common sense the good Lord gave each of us to be smart and considerate of others.”

The extension of the order comes as Alabama has had more than 280,000 cases of COVID-19 in the state – more than 41,000 of those added in the past two weeks. Nearly 4,000 Alabamians have died and more than 27,000 have been hospitalized with the disease.

Harris said there is concern over the growing number of hospitalizations. He said it’s clear that approximately 10% of cases will end up in the hospital, so the best way to reduce hospitalizations is to reduce the total overall number of cases by masking and sanitizing.

“We really are in a difficult time right now in Alabama,” Harris said.

He said that hospitals are better prepared with protective equipment and other issues that were a concern early in the pandemic. However, a concern now is staffing as hospital workers face a rise in patients.

Harris also reiterated the state’s vaccination plan, noting that some frontline health workers and others could start receiving vaccinations next week. First responders, nursing home patients and nursing home workers will be among the early recipients of the state’s first two shipment of vaccines, Harris said. High-risk categories would be next in line followed by the general public. When they would be available would depend on production levels from the drug companies.

Harris said all vaccines will be given at no direct cost to the public.