James Spann: Nice warm-up for Alabama today

NICE WARM-UP: Temperatures are between 25 and 35 degrees over most of north and central Alabama this morning, but with a strong December sun we expect a high pretty close to 60 degrees this afternoon. We stay dry through Friday with a warming trend; we reach the mid 60s Thursday, and highs Friday will be in between 67 and 70 degrees. Clouds will increase Friday night.

THE ALABAMA WEEKEND: A cold front will bring a batch of showers and a few thunderstorms to the state Saturday. It won’t rain all day, and amounts should be generally one-half inch or less. We are not expecting severe thunderstorms due to limited instability, weak lapse rates and marginal dynamics. Otherwise, Saturday will be a mostly cloudy day with a high in the mid 60s.

The forecast for Sunday and Monday is a low-confidence one because of model differences. But there is evidence from the ensembles that another wave in the upper air will bring some risk of light rain back into the state late Sunday, Sunday night and into Monday morning, and we will amend the forecast to include that possibility.

The deterministic European global model has gone rogue and shows potential for snow over parts of Tennessee, north Alabama and north Georgia late Sunday night and Monday, but that is an outlier and has little support from the ensemble members.

For now, Sunday looks mostly cloudy and cool with a high in the 50s, and we will mention that chance of light rain late in the day and Sunday night.

NEXT WEEK: After the chance of light rain Monday morning, another wave brings a chance of light rain Wednesday, and there is evidence a stronger system could affect the state on Friday, Dec. 18, with a more significant rain event.

FOOTBALL WEATHER: Saturday, Alabama will take on Arkansas in Fayetteville (11 a.m. kickoff). The weather looks dry but cold. The sky will be mostly cloudy with temperatures holding in the low to mid 40s during the game.

Saturday evening, Auburn travels to Starkville to take on Mississippi State (kickoff at 6:30). The sky will be cloudy, and some light rain is possible during the game; temperatures will fall through the 50s.

ON THIS DATE IN 2003: Although it never threatened land, a subtropical storm became Tropical Storm Peter approximately 700 miles west-northwest of the Cape Verde Islands. Combined with Tropical Storm Odette from earlier in the month, this is the first time since 1887 that two tropical storms formed in the Atlantic Basin in December.

