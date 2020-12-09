UAB’s Panion named artistic director of Alabama World Games 2022 ceremonies

The opening and closing ceremonies of the World Games 2022 will feature original music from Henry Panion, one of Alabama’s most accomplished and decorated composers.

The Birmingham Organizing Committee announced Monday that Panion has joined the 2022 Games as artistic director of the opening and closing ceremonies. Panion is University Professor of Music and Director of Music Technology at UAB, where he teaches courses in music theory and technology. He owns Audiostate 55 Recording Studios & Entertainment Co. in Birmingham.

Panion will create the entire musical score for the games’ opening and closing ceremonies, write and produce all the original music that will be featured, conduct the orchestra performing the music and collaborate with all major recording artists who participate in the ceremonies. Panion will write and produce an original World Games 2022 theme song.

Henry Panion to serve as artistic director for the World Games 2022 from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.

Panion’s work has garnered him two Grammy Awards and two Dove Awards. He was inducted into the Alabama Jazz Hall of Fame in 1995 and the Alabama A&M University Hall of Fame in 2000. In 2009, Panion was appointed Birmingham’s Cultural Ambassador.

Throughout his career, Panion has worked closely with major recording artists, including Stevie Wonder, Aretha Franklin, Chaka Khan and Carrie Underwood.

After graduating from Alabama A&M with a bachelor’s degree in music education, Panion received his master’s and doctorate degrees in music theory from Ohio State University.

“I am honored to serve as artistic director of the World Games 2022 opening and closing ceremonies,” Panion said. “The World Games will bring a once-in-a-lifetime level of focus and attention to Birmingham and Alabama. It is our goal to showcase and celebrate the very best of Alabama in presentations that are both festive and reflective, commemorating our past yet articulating the hope of our future.”

Produced by LRY Media Group, the ceremonies will be hosted at Birmingham’s new $174 million Protective Stadium.

“Dr. Panion’s insight and understanding of both music and creativity bring about extraordinary shows and truly magical moments,” said LRY CEO Rashada LeRoy. “After watching and enjoying Dr. Panion’s work for so many years, I look forward to all there is to come.”

World Games 2022 CEO Nick Sellers said Panion’s musical ability and his Birmingham background are hugely important additions to the production of the opening and closing ceremonies.

“We are excited to see what Dr. Panion is going to create for the World Games 2022,” Sellers said. “Not only is he a tremendous talent, but he’s Alabama to his roots, and that was huge for us. These opening and closing ceremonies are going to represent the best that Alabama and Birmingham have to offer, and Dr. Panion absolutely fits that description. His talents will offer a gift of music that will live on long after the lights go down and the games conclude.”

The World Games 2022 Birmingham will take place July 7-17 and generate an estimated $256 million in economic impact. For more information, visit TWG2022.com or go on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter.