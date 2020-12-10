Alabama Power’s Ephraim Stockdale lauded as outstanding leader by Alabama Communities of Excellence

Alabama Power’s Ephraim Stockdale has been recognized as a “shining star” by Alabama Communities of Excellence (ACE) for his leadership in community development.

The nonprofit presented Stockdale with its Outstanding ACE Leadership Award for his work serving on the ACE Associates Council. The award is one of six STAR awards ACE presents annually to acknowledge its partners, Associates Council members, community participants and volunteers for their work assisting the organization and the communities it serves.

While serving on the ACE Associates Council, Stockdale has facilitated and developed strategic plans for ACE communities and worked with local leadership to help focus their efforts for success. He also is a mentor to many ACE professionals, and his support and work with the ACE program have been integral to its success, according to a release from the organization.

“I see economic potential in each and every Alabama community I work with,” Stockdale said. “I optimize that potential by helping those communities articulate a vision, state a mission and set priorities to reach their goals.”

Stockdale serves as a project manager on Alabama Power’s Economic and Community Development team. He works with city leaders and Alabama Power’s team to assess community readiness for economic development and help create strategic plans for maximizing a community’s potential for sustainable economic growth.

“Ephraim’s dedication to Alabama Power and our Economic and Community Development team for more than 20 years exemplifies what it means to improve lives and opportunities for the people of Alabama,” said Leigh Davis, Alabama Power vice president of Economic and Community Development. “Through his leadership with ACE and building lasting relationships with our community partners, he continually demonstrates what an asset he is to prepare our state for the future, and this award echoes that sentiment.”

Stockdale graduated from Talladega College and is an active member of the Alumni Association. He has served on the advisory boards for Auburn University’s Economic and Community Development Institute and the Alabama Community Leadership Network.