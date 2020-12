Hobson City in Calhoun County isn’t much different from many Alabama small towns. But its founding and history make it unique.

The state’s first incorporated Black city celebrates that history. But it is more focused on creating community today and opportunity tomorrow.

Alabama NewsCenter sat down with Hobson City Mayor Alberta C. McCrory to talk about this unique place.

Hobson City Alabama is the state’s oldest incorporated Black town from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.