James Spann: Mild afternoons for Alabama

WARMING TREND CONTINUES: Temperatures are mostly in the 35- to 45-degree range across Alabama this morning, but we warm into the upper 60s this afternoon with a sunny sky; a few spots could touch 70 degrees. The average high for Birmingham on Dec. 10 is 57. Friday will be dry and mild with a high between 67 and 70, but clouds will increase Friday night.

THE ALABAMA WEEKEND: A cold front will bring rain back to the state Saturday. The day won’t be a total washout; a few scattered showers are possible during the morning, but rain will be more likely by afternoon. Some thunder is possible, but severe storms aren’t expected, with very limited instability and dynamic support. Otherwise, Saturday will be mostly cloudy with a high in the mid 60s.

Sunday will be another mostly cloudy day with a high between 57 and 60 degrees. Another disturbance will bring rain back to the state late Sunday afternoon and Sunday night. The lower levels will be too cool for thunderstorms and too warm for snow. Rain totals over the weekend will be between one-half and three-quarters of an inch for most of Alabama.

NEXT WEEK: Rain ends very early Monday, and the sky becomes partly sunny by afternoon with a high in the low 50s. Tuesday will be dry, but some light rain is possible late Tuesday night or Wednesday morning as another fast-moving disturbance moves through. Wednesday will be colder, with a high between 47 and 51 degrees. We expect dry weather Thursday and Friday with highs in the 50s. Some rain seems likely the following weekend (Dec. 19-20).

FOOTBALL WEATHER: Saturday, Alabama will take on Arkansas in Fayetteville (11 a.m. kickoff). The weather looks dry but cold. The sky will be mostly cloudy with temperatures rising from 39 degrees at kickoff into the low 40s during the second half.

Saturday evening, Auburn travels to Starkville to take on Mississippi State (kickoff at 6:30). The sky will be mostly fair with temperatures falling from the low 50s at kickoff into the mid 40s by the final whistle.

ON THIS DATE IN 1961: It was the beginning of a three-day severe weather event for the Deep South, which included 13 tornadoes. An F-3 tornado struck the eastern outskirts of Brewton, in south Alabama, devastating a two-block area; seven homes were demolished and 12 more heavily damaged.

ON THIS DATE IN 2002: A shower of tiny fish rained down on Korona, a village in the mountains of northern Greece. A Greek television reported a waterspout on Lake Doirani caused the incident.

